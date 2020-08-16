Here's When Tenet Tickets Will Go on Sale

✖

After a long wait, some fans will finally be able to see Tenet next month. AMC Theatres recently announced they would be reopening more than 100 theater locations starting August 20th, which spells good news for Christopher Nolan fans. Tickets for the movie have already gone on sale in the UK, and IndieWire just revealed the ticket sale date for the US. Tenet tickets will be going on sale on August 21st for three days of sneak previews, which begin on August 31st. Regular tickets for the movie's September 3rd release will become available on August 27th.

"To participate in Tenet, theaters must agree not only to follow local laws but also to comply with the not-yet-published but already disseminated safety standards drafted by the National Association of Theater Owners. These include wearing a face mask anywhere in a theater, with the exception of when consuming concessions,' IndieWire explains.

If you're hoping Tenet will be released on VOD in areas where theaters aren't open, you're out of luck. John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, said he "would be very surprised" if big tentpoles like Tenet or Wonder Woman go straight to VOD and added that, when it comes to Tenet, "I know that's not the case."

You can check out the official description for Tenet here: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Monsters and Men), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

The countries getting Tenet on August 26th include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK. Tenet is currently scheduled to be released in China on September 4th. For now, Tenet is scheduled to arrive in select theaters in the United States, wherever it's deemed safe, on September 3rd.

