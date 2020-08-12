Tenet Tickets Go on Sale in the UK

✖

Warner Bros. staggered release plans for Tenet took a big step forward today as tickets officially went on sale for UK theaters. According to a report from Deadline the tickets went on sale at midnight local time across the pond, cementing the film's imminent release. WB and filmmaker Chris Nolan previously announced their non-traditional plans for the movies release following a number of delays, with the film forgoing a traditional day and date global release. Tenet will open internationally before premiering in the US, arriving in over 70 countries worldwide on August 26th. The countries getting Tenet on August 26th include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK.

For those hoping that perhaps Tenet will be get an early digital release in the United States like Disney's Mulan, which has also been delayed an equal amount of times as Tenet, don't hold your breath. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar previously squashed this in a new interview, telling Variety: "I don’t have any comment on that specifically. I think with Tenet we should judge this based on our decision-making on Tenet, which is: We believe in the theatrical business. We’re excited to partner with Chris Nolan to get Tenet out in theaters first and foremost."

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. In the face of its many delays, Christopher Nolan has maintained that the film is designed for the big screen experience and particularly the audience setting.

"I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience," Nolan told CineEurope participants after the film's first delay was confirmed. "This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very, very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before. I think we only would have been able to pull off this film with the level of experience we’ve had doing action films in the past."

Tenet will be released in select US theaters on September 3rd before arriving in China on September 4th.

