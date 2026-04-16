Highlander Remake Gets Exciting Update (And New Footage)

While there are a lot of big movies to look forward to, one of the most exciting might just be Highlander. Directed by Chad Stahleski, the fantasy reboot stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Drew McIntyre, Jeremy Irons, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang and has had fans pretty amped since the project was first announced. Now, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we finally got an exciting update on the project — as well as some early footage screened for those in attendance.

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At the event, which ComicBook was present for, Cavill appeared via special message and revealed that the film is only halfway through filming, but even at this point they’re “creating something truly special”. You can read on for a description of the footage those in attendance screened.

The footage opened up with Cavill declaring “I am Connor MacLeod. I was born in 1518. And I am immortal.” We then see Connor in a sword fight in a neon dance club. The fight is intercut with behind-the-scenes footage, offering a unique look at the production. Cavill is scene practicing swords and weapon work. Marisa Abela talks about her role and the intensity of it while a sequence of different action moments of her character are shown. All of the footage features bright and vibrant colors and reveals some huge, impressive practical sets. The footage ends with the cast declaring “There can be only one” and Bautista’s The Kurgan has Abela’s character by the throat.

Highlander Seems to Be Making Real Progress After an Epic Journey

This footage and update about the Highlander reboot is welcome news for fans, especially after the long road it’s taken for the film to get here. The film has been in the works for some time, with Bautista having signed on to play The Kurgan a decade ago. Cavill signed on to play Connor in 2021. The film ultimately ended up starting production in 2025, after undergoing a studio change from Lionsgate to Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artist. There was also a delay when Cavill was injured, causing a pause in filming, but things appear to be fully back on track — and this early footage has us more excited than ever.

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