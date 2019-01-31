The Rock Reveals First ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Poster

With the first trailer for Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw set to release around the world on Friday, star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson thought it would be a good time to get the party started and share the film’s poster.

On Thursday morning, Johnson took to Twitter with the poster, which features his Hobbs on one side, and Jason Statham’s Shaw on the other.

“Two worlds collide,” Johnson wrote in the tweet. “Exclusive peep at our new poster for Hobbs & Shaw. Our WORLDWIDE TRAILER drops TOMORROW. Get ready for the biggest showdown the FAST & FUROOUS franchise has ever seen.”

This likely isn’t the final poster we’ll see appearing in theaters around the country, as there will need to be some serious tweaks made in order to accommodate the change in ratio. This image is a perfect square, unlike the traditional rectangular poster size.

Hobbs & Shaw focuses on the Fast & Furious characters played by Johnson and Jason Statham, who became an instant hit when sharing the screen together in Fate of the Furious. Stepping in to direct is David Leitch, and the movie also stars Idris Elba, Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, and Roman Reigns.

Since Johnson is leading the first spinoff of the franchise, he won’t be appearing in Fast & Furious 9, a fact which he confirmed at Sundance this week.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2019.