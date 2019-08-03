Hobbs & Shaw Lands A- CinemaScore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is already off to a big start at the box office, and the movie is scoring well with fans critically to boot. The action film has now scored an A – CinemaScore, which polls fans as they leave the theater after viewing, and it seems fans are loving the bombastic action the film provides. That also puts it right underneath Disney’s The Lion King (A rating) and above Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which scored a B rating. You can check out the announcement below.

“Congrats to @HobbsAndShaw on your A- #CinemaScore grade! (link: https://www.cinemascore.com) cinemascore.com @TheRock @idriselba #JasonStatham”

So far the film has brought in $23.72 million and is expected to hover between $60 and $65 million once the weekend is all said and done. The franchise is a gold min overseas though and is looking at around $120 million internationally to make for a quite profitable $180 million worldwide box office total, and it will add China to the mix later in the month.

That domestic total of $60 million (on the low end) will make this the biggest domestic opening outside of Disney’s billion-dollar box office titans, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’s $56.8 million.

It also happens to be the biggest opening for both The Rock and Jason Statham for projects outside of the core Fast & Furious franchise, so there’s plenty to celebrate.

You can check out the official description for Hobbs & Shaw below.

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters now.