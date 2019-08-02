Hobbs & Shaw Post-Credits Scene Explained

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is making its best effort to launch a franchise within a franchise. In Marvel Studios fashion, a teaser which plays after the credits makes its best effort to promise something bigger further down the line. So, what exactly does the post-credits scene for Hobbs & Shaw mean?

Spoilers for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early in the film, a surprising cameo dropped into Hobbs & Shaw when Ryan Reynolds showed up as an old colleague of Luke Hobbs’. As it turns out, he has a habit of telling Hobbs what to do, despite Hobbs hating being told what to do. According the Hobbs actor Dwayne Johnson, the post-credits scene will set up the future of the Hobbs & Shaw franchise, which means Reynolds will be bringing his character to the likely sequel and joining Johnson and Jason Statham.

In the post-credits scene, Reynolds is seen in a top secret location talking over the phone with Hobbs. He secured the “snowflake” virus but was on another mission making an effort to stop another attack from the future. He went as far as killing a car by stabbing him in the chest with a brick, a long-running joke from earlier in the film.

So, long story short, Reynolds should be reprising his role in the sequel and operating alongside Hobbs and Shaw. “Post credits scenes will give you an idea of the future team,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Ahead of the Hobbs & Shaw release, rumors had swirled the Keanu Reeves would be featured in a post-credits scene as the man-behind-the-curtain of Brixton’s efforts to unleash a virus. Producer Hiram Garcia, however, shut down the rumor. “Look, when you’re dealing with a movie this big, there’s a ton of people raising their hands,” Garcia pointed out. “There’s a ton of possibilities. But for this movie, sure, [Reeves’] name was mentioned along within a lot of other names, but nothing was ever solidified. It’s just, again, this it’s a very big universe with… I mean, if you heard all the names that were mentioned, you’d be like, ‘Okay, this makes sense.’”

Still, someone was serving as the voice behind the technologically advanced Eteon cause that had Brixton at its forefront. That will be saved for the sequel.

Ultimately, the goal may be to be launching a franchise within a franchise. “Well, look, I mean the fans are always the ones who decide that. And if there’s anything this business has taught you is you never get ahead of yourself,” Garcia told ComicBook.com. “But if we’re so lucky and the fans receive it the way we think they will, that’s the goal. Look, there’s so many unbelievable characters in the Fast & Furious universe, but there’s only so much time in a Fast & Furious movie to get to know each of these characters. So our goal is to start to create an outlet where we can spin off these characters, let fans learn about the ones they love, and keep building it out. So if we’re lucky, this could be the beginning of something nice.”

If the other post-credits scene is any indication, the rivalry between the titular characters will be reignited in the sequel. While hanging out in his personal gym in true Dwayne Johnson style, Hobbs calls across the globe to Statham’s Deckard Shaw who was enjoying a pint at the time of the call. Over the phone, Hobbs told him that he is fulfilling the promise of coming for him, having sent the police to his location to the dismay of Shaw. It looks like Shaw is about to try to make an escape but, either way, his next encounter with Hobbs will be interesting.

What did you think of Hobbs & Shaw? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.