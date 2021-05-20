Hocus Pocus 2: Thora Birch Teases Dani’s Return in Disney+ Sequel

✖

Thora Birch appears to hint at a rematch with the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel taking flight on Disney+ in 2022. Birch plays Dani Dennison, the eight-year-old Halloween-loving little sister of Max (Omri Katz), in the 1993 film where Max accidentally resurrects the witchy sisters — Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson (Bette Midler) — in present-day Salem, Massachusetts. With the help of Allison (Vinessa Shaw) and teen-turned-talking black cat Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden), Max and Dani defeat the witches who will awake once more and wreak havoc nearly 30 years later in Hocus Pocus 2.

"2022 will be 'Mah-velous!,'" Birch tweeted with a gif of Midler's Winnie Sanderson just days before Disney confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 for 2022.

Birch — whose credits include roles in American Beauty, Ghost World, and a recent stint on Season 10 of The Walking Dead — has not yet been announced for the sequel reuniting Midler with Parker and Najimy.

Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) directs, taking over from Hairspray director Adam Shankman, who is now directing Amy Adams in another sequel, 15-years-later Enchanted followup Disenchanted, for Disney+.

In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women "accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."

"As heartbroken as I am that I won't be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn't be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work," Shankman said in a statement. "I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights."

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," said Fletcher. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."

Hocus Pocus 2 releases on Disney+ in 2022.