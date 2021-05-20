Hocus Pocus 2 Confirmed for 2022, Original Stars Returning

✖

The beloved Sanderson sisters are preparing to fly once again in 2022, as the highly-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus is finally on the horizon. Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in the works as a Disney+ original movie last year, but that was previously the only information given. Now, on Disney's National Streaming Day, the company has confirmed a release year for Hocus Pocus 2, and revealed that the original stars are coming back. Hocus Pocus 2 will debut in 2022, and it will feature the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Midler, Parker, and Najimy starred in the original 1993 Hocus Pocus as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, witches from centuries in the past that were accidentally conjured to the present by unknowing adolescents. In the new film, a similar situation takes place, as three young women bring the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem.

In addition to confirming the cast and revealing the release date, Disney also announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be undergoing a director change as it eyes a production start this fall. The Proposal and 27 Dresses director Anne Fletcher will be taking over from Adam Shankman, who will be sliding over to a role as executive producer. The film will be produced by Lynn Harris with Ralph Winter and David Kirschner as executive producer. Steven Halt will serve as co-producer.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement. “I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing Boogie Nights.”

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

