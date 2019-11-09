Hollywood Brushfire Nearly Hits Warner Bros. Lot

Firefighters are battling a new fire in southern California, one that’s getting awfully close to a major Hollywood studio. The Los Angeles Fire Department posted on its Twitter account Saturday afternoon it had responded a fire near 3694 North Barham Blvd., just one-half mile south of the Warner Brothers lot in Burbank. According to the LAFD, the Barham fire has grown to three-acres and is slowly burning between Burbank and Universal City. There have been no reports of injury or property damage as of this writing.

#BrushFire; INC#0845; 1:52PM; 3694 N Barham Bl; https://t.co/NIzkmUr7pL; #HollywoodHills; PRELIM: LAFD air and ground response for three acres of heavy brush burning with a slow rate of spread and no wind.; FS 76; Batt 5; … https://t.co/iDhOdwpKPH — LAFD (@LAFD) November 9, 2019

Los Angeles NBC affiliate KNBC has been live-streaming the fire on its website and Twitter.

The Burbank-based studio has found some major success at the box office in the past month with Todd Phillips Joker, a movie currently closing in on a massive $1 billion haul at the box office. Through Friday the night, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring flick had grossed $952.2 million worldwide. Some reports are suggesting the film is now the most profitable comic book movie to ever be released. Phoenix recently talked about his performance in the movie, saying he and Phillips were able to encourage each other to make the best movie possible.

“I think Todd and I just wanted to push ourselves and go like ‘it’s okay’ and not try and hold anything back,” Phoenix said. “Let’s go for it and fine let’s go for this, and there was a point where we shot for a while and we stepped back and looked at it and realized that it wasn’t the right direction.”

Other upcoming comic book movies from Warner Brothers include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

