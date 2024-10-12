Netflix has made quite a few frustrating cancellation decisions as of late, canning solid shows after just one or two seasons, seemingly not giving these titles a chance to actually find an audience. Fortunately, that won’t be the case for a couple of newer Netflix hits, as the streaming service announced renewals for two popular shows within ten minutes of one another on Thursday afternoon.

Netflix has officially ordered more episodes of political drama The Diplomat, as well as its latest smash-hit romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This. The Diplomat has been renewed for a third season, while Nobody Wants This was renewed for Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timing of this renewal for The Diplomat is a bit unexpected, but it shows just how much Netflix believes in the Keri Russell-led series. The Diplomat‘s second season doesn’t even air until the end of October, meaning that Netflix made the choice to order Season 3 before any fans actually watched the new episodes.

The news of Nobody Wants This getting an additional season should come as no surprise, as the show has been leading Netflix’s TV charts since its debut last week. Led by stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This has really caught on with TV and rom-com fans, earning rave reviews along the way.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” said Nobody Wants This executive producer and creator Erin Foster. “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

“It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This,” said showrunner Jenni Konner. “Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.”

“I am excited beyond belief to be a part of Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, created by the hilarious Erin Foster,” added fellow showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan It is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it.”