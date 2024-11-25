Ryan Reynolds Becomes Hot Frosty in New Ad for Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds brought some of his signature dark humor to the latest ad for Aviation Gin. Reynolds stars in the commercial as “Hot Frosty,” a snowman holding a bottle of liquor in his outstretched hand. His musings on the holiday season are cut short when a customer comes along to snag the drink from him.

You can see Reynolds’ new ad below. He narrates as an “inanimate snowman” apparently fashioned after himself leaves little to the imagination. Meanwhile, a woman approaches and seems to be sharing his reflective mood at first. She takes off her scarf and reaches out with it, as if to wrap it around his neck, but instead uses it to make a quick grab for the bottle, taking Hot Frosty’s hand with it. Reynold’s monologue is cut short by several seconds of agonized screaming.

The bit wouldn’t have been out of place in a movie like Deadpool, which is no surprise. In recent years, Reynolds has been leading the pack in parlaying his star power into ads that are synergistic without needing licensing agreements. He has a stake in Aviation American Gin and an ownership stake in Mint Mobile, and he makes a point of bringing his voice to the ads for both brands.

Reynolds had a big year on screen thanks to Deadpool and Wolverine, the long-awaited third installment of his Deadpool series. The movie exceeded all expectations, earning over $1.3 billion at the box office and winning over some fans and critics who admitted they were not expecting to be obsessed with this threequel.

Ryan Reynolds’ Business Interests

Reynolds’ sardonic humor extends to many of his biggest blockbuster roles, but his business interests go well beyond gin and mobile phone service. He has been an investor in some major tech startups including Wealthsimple, 1Password and Nuvei, which have already paid off for the actor. Meanwhile, Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort has broken into the advertising game, creating ads for brands like Peloton over the last six years. Of course, Reynolds’ stake in the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC is one of his best-known investments, covered in the docu-series Welcome to Wrexham. It’s streaming now on Hulu.

Reynolds may have to shift his focus back to Hollywood in the coming months with a whopping nine upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page. For now, fans can catch this year’s smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine on Disney+.