New ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Trailer Released

Get ready for a MONSTER summer vacation!

On Wednesday morning, Sony Pictures Animation released a brand new trailer for Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which you can watch in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new installment in the franchise gives Drac (Adam Sandler) a vacation that he’s needed so desperately. Along with his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and friends like Frankenstein (Kevin James) and Wayne the Werewolf (Steve Buscemi), Drac hesitantly embarks on a cruise made specifically for monsters. Of course, not everything goes according to plan, and the “vacation” isn’t quite as relaxing as Drac had hoped.

Drac runs into problems aboard the ship. One of them comes in the form of the ship’s captain/cruise director Erika (Kathryn Hahn). The other appears as Drac’s arch nemesis, the famous monster hunter Abraham Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan).

Initially, Drac starts falling for Erika after the two meet on the ship. While speaking with USA Today, Hahn said that there was more to the character than meets the eye. She revealed that there is a big difference between the characters “outside charm and inner motives.”

The actress went on to describe Erika as “enthusiastic cheerleader with a dark underbelly (and) a cute blond haircut. She is like my circus flying-trapeze fantasy come to life.”

What sets Erika apart from other characters is the fact that she’s a human living in a world of monsters.

“She really believes in her legacy as a monster hunter and wants to fulfill her destiny. She doesn’t anticipate feeling anything but hate toward these creatures. And, of course, she does.”

Erika’s great-grandpa, Van Helsing, isn’t quite as nice on the outside as his ship-guiding relative.

“Oddly, if you do research on Van Helsing, he almost comes across as a comedic villain with his obsessive, driven, over-educated personality,” said Jim Gaffigan, who changed his recognizable speaking voice to play the villain. “My normal voice was too slow to capture (his) energy and drive.”

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is set to hit theaters on July 13.