‘How To Train Your Dragon 3’ Releases NYCC Trailer

Are you ready to fly back into one of DreamWorks’ most magical series? Soon enough, the studio will welcome audiences back to the world of How to Train Your Dragon, and fans just got a new look at the franchise’s final installment. Over at New York Comic Con, a new trailer for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has gone live, and it features plenty of new footage.

And, yes – that is a baby Hiccup at the trailer’s start. Please feel free to coo over the adorable viking heir when you see him.

The short trailer begins with Hiccup being held in his father’s arm. As the head of Berk, Stoick the Vast has lives to protect, and he assures his young song he will one day inherit his father’s title. The older man says he believes it is Hiccup’s destiny to find the so-called hidden world where all dragons come from and make it so that the creatures never fight with mankind again. Of course, as fans know, Hiccup found a different way to ease the tension between man and dragon as he befriended Toothless, a rare Night Fury. However, as Hiccup grows older, he will find his fated encounter with the hidden world isn’t something that can be overlooked or avoided.

For fans eager to see this long-awaited sequel, they will not have to wait much longer. After all, reports recently confirmed How to Train Your Dragon 3 will enter theaters ahead of schedule next year. The movie will slip into cinemas on February 22 as opposed to its original March 1 premiere, so fans can adjust their movie schedules accordingly.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22nd. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and How to Train Your Dragon series producer Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan).