‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Release Moved Up

Fans of Hiccup and Toothless will get to reunite with them even earlier than expected thanks to How To Train Your Dragon‘s new release date.

Dreamwork’s How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was originally scheduled for release on March 1st, but the studio has decided to move it up to February 22nd. No reason was given for the move, but the new release date does clear it of several competitors it faced in its old slot (via Deadline).

The March 1st release date featured films like Flirting With My Family (starring The Rock), Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, Chaos Walking, and The Kid Who Would Be King. Now How To Train Your Dragon only faces The Rhythm Section, clearing the runway a bit.

The beloved series will come to an end with The Hidden World, and while the team is sad to bring this story to its conclusion, director Dean DeBlois thinks they found a way to do it in a satisfying way.

“You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question [of] what could have happened to them,” DeBlois confirmed.

ForHow to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and How to Train Your Dragon series producer Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan). How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World also stars Cate Blanchett, Jay Baruchel, T.J. Miller, Gerard Butler, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington, Djimon Hounsou, America Ferrera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, F. Murray Abraham, and AJ Kane.

You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22nd.

Are you excited to see the movie sooner than expected? Let us know what you hope to see from the movie in the comments!