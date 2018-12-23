‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’: Two New TV Spots Released

DreamWorks Animation has released two new television spots for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

You can watch them above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hidden World will bring the How to Train Your Dragon franchise to a close.

“We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” said director Dean DeBlois. “You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question of what could have happened to them.”

The franchise is based on the How to Train Your Dragon fantasy novel series by Cressida Cowell. The franchise consists of the three feature films, four short films, and the television series DreamWorks Dragons.

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.

For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World stars the voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T. J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, and F. Murray Abraham.

Are you excited about How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World? Let us know in the comments!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens in theater on February 22, 2019.