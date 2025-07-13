How to Train Your Dragon Just Beat Two Fan-Favorite Marvel Movies

How to Train Your Dragon just hit a big milestone this weekend, surpassing $234 million at the domestic box office. This puts it ahead of some heavy hitters, including two beloved Marvel movies — Doctor Strange and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Of course, it’s ahead of many other blockbuster hits and behind several as well, but according to The Numbers, it’s the 169th-highest-earning movie at the domstic box office ever released. That’s not bad for a movie we’ve seen before — How to Train Your Dragon is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated original, with many scenes copied exactly, shot-for-shot. It’s still playing in theaters around the U.S. now, which means its ranking could still change even more.

How to Train Your Dragon got its theatrical release on June 13th, and it has done well — especially considering some of its competition. The movie has generally positive reviews and it was especially popular with families just as their kids got released for summer vacation. In many cases, the familiarity was cited as a positive trait, as fans enjoyed comparing it with the original.

A quick look at The Numbers’ ranking and you’ll likely see some of your favorite movies above and below How to Train Your Dragon. Some of the titles here are surprising — in addition to the Marvel movies mentioned above, it out-earned X-Men: The Last Stand, Logan, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. On the DC side, it surpassed Justice League, and as for other family movies, it earned more than Brave, WALL-E, and Big Hero 6, to name a few.

In some ways, the movies immediately above are a surprise too. How to Train Your Dragon couldn’t quite catch up to the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, On Strange Tides, for some reason. There are also several movies that have held their place for decades in this vicinity of the list — Ghostbusters, Twister, Men in Black, and the 1989 Batman are all here.

Of course, even without rankings, How to Train Your Dragon was already a success in the eyes of fans an the studio. The movie has already been greenlit for a sequel, which will be similar adaptation of the second animated movie. It also has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was praised as a worthy summer blockbuster.

How to Train Your Dragon is still showing in many theaters in the U.S. There’s no word yet on when it might be available to stream, but the animated original is streaming now on HBO Max. The sequel is in development, and is currently scheduled for release in June of 2027.