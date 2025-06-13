How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Includes a Medallion

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon is now playing in theaters, and it looks like you’re going to love it. In fact, it’s gearing up for a major box office run, so you know that a lot of fans will be picking up the limited edition 4K Blu-ray / Digital steelbook, which launched in pre-order today. In addition to the fancy steelbook case, it also includes a collectible magnetic medallion – but it isn’t the only option up for grabs.

If you prefer, you can also pre-order the film in standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD or in a 2-movie collection (all formats) that includes both the 2010 animated film and the live-action remake from Universal and DreamWorks. At the moment, the most affordable place to reserve the version of your choice directly from Universal’s GRUV site using the code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount on any single title. You can also reserve a copy here on Amazon and here at Walmart.

Note that these pre-orders are fresh out of the gate for the film’s launch day, we don’t have information on a release date or special features at the time of writing. This article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. In the meantime, you can enjoy some of the merch that has launched in support of the live-action HTTYD, which includes Funko Pops and an adorable LEGO set.

Synopsis: “How to Train Your Dragon comes to life like never before as Oscar nominee° Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind the acclaimed franchise, turns his beloved animated film into a stunning live-action spectacle. On the isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have battled for generations, but that won’t stop Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), from building an unlikely bond with the feared dragon, Toothless. With an ancient evil threatening their worlds, it’s up to Hiccup, Toothless, and their courageous companion Astrid (Nico Parker) to make the realm realize they’re stronger together, and only through friendship and bravery can they overcome the challenges of a high-flying adventure.”

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13th. The sequel is set for a June 11, 2027 release.