How to Train Your Dragon Super Bowl Trailer Debuts

Universal Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. The trailer comes during the Super Bowl when studios like to buy ad spots to get their projects out in front of a wide audience. And audiences don’t get much bigger than the Super Bowl, which is watched worldwide. Fans are familiar with How to Train Your Dragon through the book series, animated movies and spinoff TV shows, but this will be the first time How to Train Your Dragon will be adapted in live-action. Hiccup and Toothless arrive in theaters later this year, but for now fans can feast their eyes on how their friendship and journey begins from the very beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois helms How to Train Your Dragon, and he’s no stranger to the franchise. DeBlois co-wrote and co-directed the first animated movie, and wrote and directed How to Train Your Dragon 2 and its follow-up, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone more knowledgeable about what it takes to make a successful How to Train Your Dragon movie than DeBlois, and he puts that knowledge to good use in the footage from the Super Bowl trailer.

“It’s about a regular kid who gets to bond with a powerful animal, and there is something that’s universally wish-fulfilling about that,” the filmmaker previously said about the relationship between Mason Thames’ Hiccup and Toothless, the dragon he befriends. “But at its core, this is really a story about finding your voice and being brave enough to follow your own convictions in a world that wants you to become like everyone else.”

How to Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwy as Tuffnut, Nick Frost as Gobber, and Gerard Butler reprising his voice role as Stoick the Vast.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, the live-action How To Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13th. Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the new trailer in the comments!