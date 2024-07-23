To quote Deadpool: “These timelines can get so confusing.” The X-Men movie timeline has spanned the past (2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2011’s X-Men: First Class), the present (Deadpool & Wolverine), and the not-too-distant future (2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past and 2017’s Logan). And then there are the movies that play even looser with fourth-wall-breaking references to the contradictions of the X-Men canon (2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2).

With Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine crossing over into the 34-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe, the confusing continuity of the X-Men cinematic universe — which has been rewritten, retconned, rebooted, or erased entirely over its 13 movies between 2000 and 2020 — is getting another wrinkle with the multiverse, variants, and the timeline-monitoring Time Variance Authority.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t know the difference between the Sacred Timeline and the split timeline in Days of Future Past, or how time travel works in Avengers: Endgame compared to Deadpool 2? Are you questioning how Jackman’s Wolverine died in Logan, but is alive again in Deadpool & Wolverine? And which Wolverine is Jackman playing, anyway? This is Jackman’s tenth outing in his 25-year history as the character — that’s a lot of catching up to do for someone who isn’t versed in the minutiae of differences between Weapon X, X-Factor, and X-Force.

Not to worry: in Deadpoolian fashion, the third Deadpool movie isn’t just the 34th entry in the MCU. (In fact, the movie isn’t Deadpool 3, according to director Shawn Levy.) Reynolds has described the two-hander as “a true one-off” and “not a commercial” for future Marvel movies — with no required viewing or understanding of the X-Men mythology.

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But Iam definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy told the Associated Press.”I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect andgratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in themythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t wantto presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with noobligation to come prepared with prior research.”

That means you don’t have to watch 13 prior X-Men movies or 33 MCU moviesbefore Deadpool & Wolverine (which hits theaters July 26th). But if you’re doing an X-Men movies rewatch or you’re feeling X-tra nostalgic from all those Fox-verse cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, we rounded up all the ways to stream the X-Men and Deadpool movies online below.

Where to Watch X-Men (2000)

The X-Men — a small band of outcast mutants led by Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), including Cyclops (James Marsden), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — fight to save a world that hates and fears them.

Where to steam X-Men: Disney+

Where to Watch X2: X-Men United (2003)

After an anti-mutant “black ops” specialist (Brian Cox) abducts Xavier (Patrick Stewart), imprisons his students and steals Cerebro, the fugitive X-Men and newcomer Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) join forces with Magneto (Ian McKellen) to rescue their brethren and forestall a mutant holocaust.

Where to stream X2: Disney+

Where to Watch X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Killing Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and liberating evil mutants, Magneto (Ian McKellen) uses the resurrected Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) – now Phoenix, the most powerful mutant of all – against the X-Men. While Logan (Hugh Jackman) recruits members of Xavier’s original team and confronts an emerging relationship with Storm (Halle Berry), Rogue (Anna Paquin) and Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) come into their own as the X-Men’s future.

Where to stream X-Men: The Last Stand: Disney+

Where to Watch X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The X-Men spinoff sinks razor-sharp adamantium claws into the mysterious origins of Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman): his epically violent and romantic past, his complex relationship with Victor Creed/Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber), and the ominous Weapon X program that unleashes his primal fury. Along the way, Wolverine also encounters legendary new mutants, including Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Gambit (Taylor Kitsch).

Where to stream X-Men Origins: Wolverine: Disney+ and Max

Where to Watch X-Men: First Class (2011)

Set in the era before Professor Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr became mortal enemies as Professor X and Magneto, respectively, director Matthew Vaughn’s X-Men: First Class follows the two former allies as they lead a powerful team of mutants on a mission to save the planet from nuclear annihilation. Charles (James McAvoy) and Erik (Michael Fassbender) were just young men when it began to appear as if the world was careening toward destruction. As the Doomsday Clock ticks faster toward midnight, the time comes to take action. Realizing they could use their unique powers to avert a global thermonuclear war during the Bay of Pigs crisis, the two powerful mutants launch an intense recruitment campaign with the support of Dr. Moira MacTaggert (Rose Byrne) and the CIA.

Before long, Charles and Erik have assembled a crack team that includes Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Banshee (Caleb Landry Jones), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Angel (Zoe Kravitz), Havok (Lucas Till), and Darwin (Edi Gathegi). Meanwhile, the malevolent Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) plots to plunge the world into war with the help of villainous mutants Riptide (Alex Gonzalez), Azazel (Jason Flemyng), and Emma Frost (January Jones). In the process of saving humanity, however, Charles and Erik clash, setting the stage for Professor X to lead the X-Men in the fight for good as Magneto and the Brotherhood spread chaos and destruction on a global scale.

Where to stream X-Men: First Class: Disney+



Where to Watch The Wolverine (2013)

This epic action adventure takes Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world he faces unexpected and deadly foes in a life or death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality, emerging more powerful than we have ever seen him before.

Where to stream The Wolverine: Disney+



Where to Watch X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-Men: Days Of Future Past. The beloved characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from the past, X-Men: First Class, in order to change a major historical event and fight in an epic battle that could save their future.

Where to stream X-Men: Days of Future Past: Disney+



Where to Watch Deadpool (2016)

Hold onto your chimichangas, folks. From the studio that brought you all 3 Taken films comes the block-busting, fourth-wall-breaking masterpiece about Marvel Comics’ sexiest anti-hero! Starring God’s perfect idiot Ryan Reynolds and a bunch of other “actors,” Deadpool is a giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool’s enemies’ intestines and more action than prom night. Amazeballs!

Where to stream Deadpool: Disney+ and Max

Where to Watch X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Since the dawn of civilization, he was worshiped as a god. Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac),the first and most powerful mutant from Marvel’s X-Men universe,amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal andinvincible. Upon awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusionedwith the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants,including a disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleansemankind and create a new world order, over which he will reign.

As thefate of the Earth hangs in the balance, Raven/Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), withthe help of Professor X (James McAvoy), must lead a team of young X-Mento stop their greatest nemesis and save mankind from completedestruction.

Where to stream X-Men: Apocalypse: Disney+

Where to Watch Logan (2017)

In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant (Dafne Keen) arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Where to stream Logan: Disney+

Where to Watch Deadpool 2 (2018)

The sequel to the first one teams Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin).



Where to stream Deadpool 2: Disney+

Where to Watch X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

During a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is transformed intothe infinitely powerful and dangerous Dark Phoenix. As Jean spirals outof control, the X-Men, led by Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), must unite to face their most devastating enemyyet — one of their own.

Where to stream Dark Phoenix: Disney+

Where to Watch The New Mutants (2020)

Five young people who demonstrate special powers — Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Mirage (Blu Hunt), and Sunspot (Henry Zaga) — are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution — allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil.

Where to stream The New Mutants: Disney+