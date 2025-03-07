Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Deal Comes With Some Big Premieres

If you’ve been thinking about subscribing to Disney+ and Hulu to check out new shows and movies like the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again (streaming now), Disney’s Moana 2 (March 12), Star Wars Andor Season 2 (April 22), and Hulu Originals like Good American Family (March 19) and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (April 8), today is your lucky day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From March 7th through March 30th, you can score an ad-supported Hulu / Disney+ bundle for $2.99 per month for 4 months (72% / $32 off). New and returning subscribers over 18 years of age can take advantage of this deal right here while it lasts. Additional information can be found below.

Get 4 months of the Hulu / Disney+ Bundle for $2.99 per month (ad-supported) See the deal at Disney+

To get started on your new subscription, you can check out what’s new for March 2025 on Disney+ right here. Everything that’s coming to Hulu in March can be found here. The return of the Daredevil series that was wildly popular on Netflix is the highlight of the Disney+ offerings, while Hulu will make the entire Alien/Predator franchise available to stream in addition to the recent releases Prey and Alien: Romulus. They will also be the exclusive streaming home of Anora, which is fresh off its Best Picture win at the Oscars.

In addition to the upcoming releases, recent hits like Paradise, Pixar’s Win or Lose, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and The Kardashians are also available for subscribers to binge during the 4 month window. If you decide not to continue with the subscription, just make sure to cancel before the trial ends.