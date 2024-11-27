Moana 2 Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About the “See-Worthy” Sequel

Can Moana 2 go Beyond the original on Rotten Tomatoes? Reviews are in for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana sequel ahead of its nationwide release on Wednesday, and the critics’ consensus seems to be that the seafaring adventure is “see-worthy” — if not quite as shiny as its beloved predecessor (which remains Disney’s most-streamed movie of all time on Disney+). Meanwhile, the new movie broke Inside Out 2‘s trailer viewership record as the most-watched trailer for any animated Disney film and is tracking for a record-breaking Thanksgiving box office opening, so expectations are high.

First announced as a Disney+ streaming series in 2020, the Moana TV show was eventually reworked into a feature-length film that reunites the titular wayfinder (Auli’i Cravalho) and the shape-shifting demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

Moana 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score and Metacritic

Moana 2 set sail on Tuesday with a 70 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes (from 71 reviews counted thus far), and a 57 average on Metacritic, indicating “mixed or average” reviews. To compare, 2016’s Moana is certified fresh at 95% — the sixth-best score for an animated Disney movie, behind only Pinocchio (1940) at 100 percent, Zootopia (2016) at 98 percent, One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) and Cinderella (1950) at 98 percent, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) at 97 percent — while over at Metacritic, it averaged a score of 81 (“universal acclaim”).

When compared to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most recent films, the Moana 2 Rotten Tomatoes score is higher than 2023’s Wish (“rotten” at 48 percent) but lower than 2022’s Strange World (72 percent), 2021’s Encanto (92 percent), 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon (93 percent), and 2019’s Frozen II (77 percent).

Moana 2 Reviews

Critics praised the animation as “stellar” and “gorgeously colorful” with “some of the most vivid animated water put to film,” but note that the story is weaker than the original. There is plenty of praise for Moana’s little sister, Simea, while the “archetype” characters around Moana — Loto (Rose Matafeo), Kele (David Fane), and Moni (Hualālai Chung) — are less memorable. The film’s villain, the mysterious Matangi (Awhimai Fraser), is being compared to “complex,” “classic” Disney villains like The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula.



While some critics have criticized the limited screen time between Moana and Maui, the consensus seems to be that Moana 2 is a worthy followup to the original — and worthy of being elevated to the big screen. Here are what critics are saying about Moana 2:

Chicago Sun Times: “Moana 2 is a brightly colored and heartwarming high-seas adventure with a terrific percussive score and a bounty of infectious original songs, beautiful messaging about honoring ancestral traditions and the benefits of community and teamwork, and some lovely voice performances from the talented cast.”

Associated Press: “Directors David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller have made an often dazzlingly animated film that is, visually, a step up from 2016’s Moana. But in a story that brings in a literal boatload of new characters, it’s hard to shake the feeling that Moana 2 got caught in the crosswinds — too blown between shifting studio imperatives to really find its own way.”

Variety: “Moana 2 is an okay movie, an above-average kiddie roller-coaster, and a piece of pure product in a way that the first Moana, at its best, transcended. The new movie wears you down to win you over; it’s a just efficient enough delivery system for follow-your-dreams inspiration to be a major holiday hit.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “Moana 2 … might have worked better as a longer series. While the highly anticipated follow-up features stunning animation, it lacks the cohesive narrative and emotional intimacy that made its predecessor special … Where Moana focused on the relationship between the titular adventurer and her reluctant demigod companion, Moana 2 divides its attention among more characters. These personalities — which includes fellow Motunuians and new villains — become window dressing in a movie short on time.”

IndieWire: “You know what helps drive an animated adventure forward? Songs! And while Moana 2 might not be rife with all the instant hits of the first film, there are plenty of bangers on offer here … Mostly, they delight because they help push the story along, on its own spirited wavelength. It’s always a tough ask to improve upon an original, but Moana 2 is a sprightly addition to this sea-faring legacy. It does something nearly impossible in our sequel-glutted world: made me want further adventures. Moana 3, ahoy?”

AV Club: “[Moana 2] is a ramshackle Franken-ship still seaworthy enough to navigate its theatrical release, but it’s got more in common with straight-to-video sequels than the clever original … There are recycled versions of the first film’s slapstick and songs. It all threatens to come together, if not for an unseen and all-powerful deity throwing a wrench in these plans for reasons beyond the understanding of us mere mortals. Alas, it’s lost at sea.”

The Film Verdict: “Moana 2 is always a joy to look at, but this remains firmly the kind of sequel aimed solely at people who want to watch the same movie again, only with a number in the title.”

Moana 2 sails into theaters November 27.



