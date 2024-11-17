How to Watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles This Thanksgiving

This year, be thankful for all the ways to watch Steve Martin and John Candy’s disastrous pilgrimage home for the holidays in Planes, Trains and Automobiles. John Hughes’ classic comedy about two ill-fated travelers trying to get to Chicago in time for their Thanksgiving dinners — tightly-wound family man Neal Page (Martin) and blabbermouth shower curtain rings salesman Del Griffith (Candy) — will be available to watch on television or streaming services throughout the holiday season, including for free.

Here are all the ways to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles online in 2024.

Steve Martin (left) and John Candy Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Where to stream Planes, Trains and Automobiles

You can watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles online and on-demand on Paramount+ and on FuboTV (subscription required).

How to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles for free

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is streaming free (with ads) here on PlutoTV — no subscription required.



New subscribers try sign up for a Paramount Plus free trial to stream Planes, Trains and Automobiles for free in their first week. After a 7-day free trial, Paramount+ plans begin at $7.99/month (Paramount+ Essential with limited ads) or $12.99/month (Paramount+ with Showtime with no ads except live TV and a few shows).

Where to watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles on TV

The movie will air on cable as part of AMC’s Best Christmas Ever 2024, along with other holiday favorites like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, Christmas with the Kranks, The Polar Express, 1947’s Miracle on 34th Street, Fred Claus, and more.



Planes, Trains, and Automobiles will air during the Merry ’80s Marathon Sat., Dec. 7 on AMC.

Saturday, December 7

Merry ‘80s Marathon:

11:30 am: The Great Outdoors

1:30 pm: Ghostbusters (1984)

4 pm: National Lampoon’s Vacation

6 pm: Planes, Trains & Automobiles

8 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:15 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:30 am: Planes, Trains & Automobiles

2:30 am: The Great Outdoors



If you’re looking for more movies starring John Candy, AMC will also air the Christmas Candy Marathon on Fri., Dec. 20, with showings of National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), The Great Outdoors (1988), and Uncle Buck (1989).



Friday, December 20

Christmas Candy Marathon:

4 pm: National Lampoon’s Vacation

6 pm: The Great Outdoors

8 pm: Uncle Buck

10:15 pm: National Lampoon’s Vacation

12:15 am: The Great Outdoors



