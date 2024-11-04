Where to Watch A Christmas Story in 2024

It’s as much a holiday tradition as sitting on the lap of a department store Santa Claus or sticking your tongue to a flagpole in the winter: the annual viewing of A Christmas Story. The 1983 classic Christmas movie, about 9-year-old Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun despite the protests of his Mother (Melinda Dillon) and his lamp-obsessed Old Man (Darren McGavin), will once again return to TBS and TNT with repeat airings in November and December. It all leads to the 24-hour Christmas Story marathon: the ultimate tribute to Ralphie’s “original, traditional, one-hundred-percent, red-blooded, two-fisted, all-American Christmas.”



Ahead, learn all the ways to watch A Christmas Story on streaming or on TV, plus where to watch the 2022 sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, starring Billingsley as adult Ralphie.

Where to Stream A Christmas Story

You can stream A Christmas Story anytime on Max (subscription required), or for free on the TNT website (with a sign in from your TV service provider), on TBS, and on TruTV.



If you don’t have a Max subscription, you can watch A Christmas Story on TNT and TBS (see the schedule below).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where to Watch A Christmas Story Christmas Online

In the decades-later sequel, Ralphie (Billingsley) is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it — as a dad. You can watch A Christmas Story Christmas on Max or catch the movie when it airs on TNT (schedule below).

Where Can I Watch A Christmas Story on TV?

A Christmas Story will air multiple times on TNT and TBS throughout the holiday season:

TNT

Monday, November 11 at 7:30pm ET/PT

at 7:30pm ET/PT Thursday, December 5 at 8pm & 12am ET/PT

at 8pm & 12am ET/PT Monday, December 16 at 7:45pm & 12am ET/PT

at 7:45pm & 12am ET/PT A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon airs from Tuesday, December 24 at 9 pm to Wednesday, December 25 at 9pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, December 7 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie) 24-hour marathon airs from Tuesday, December 24 at 8 pm to Wednesday, December 25 at 8pm ET/PT

Where Can I Watch A Christmas Story Christmas on TV?

TNT