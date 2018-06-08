Movies

Hiccup With a Beard Has ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Fans Losing Their Minds

If you have been paying attention to the ongoing saga of Chris Evans/Captain America’s beard, it […]

By

If you have been paying attention to the ongoing saga of Chris Evans/Captain America’s beard, it should be no surprise that social media has…opinions…about Hiccup from the How To Train Your Dragon franchise being given a full, luxurious crop of facial hair in the trailer that dropped today.

Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, and the whole gang have returned to complete the trilogy, with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

DreamWorks Animation describes the next chapter of the franchise as follows: “Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.”

So, as things start to really mature, the franchise will not only grow the metaphorical beard, but apparently Hiccup will make that metaphor plain.

Here are some of our favorite responses from Twitter…!

