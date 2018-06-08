Hiccup With a Beard Has ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Fans Losing Their Minds

If you have been paying attention to the ongoing saga of Chris Evans/Captain America’s beard, it should be no surprise that social media has…opinions…about Hiccup from the How To Train Your Dragon franchise being given a full, luxurious crop of facial hair in the trailer that dropped today.

Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, and the whole gang have returned to complete the trilogy, with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

DreamWorks Animation describes the next chapter of the franchise as follows: “Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.”

So, as things start to really mature, the franchise will not only grow the metaphorical beard, but apparently Hiccup will make that metaphor plain.

Here are some of our favorite responses from Twitter…!

DANG!! Hiccup my dude, how long has it been that you grew a beard?! pic.twitter.com/IZCMGXkED3 — andy (@soonkyusinsoles) June 8, 2018

Hiccup has a beard now? https://t.co/yiDtwzkLrL — Nima ? (@taesparsha) June 8, 2018

I already loved Hiccup anyway. You can’t give him a beard. That’s not playing fair at all — ❤️8 days ‘till doomsday ? (@lunaaxhawke) June 8, 2018

YO HICCUP SHAVE YOUR BEARD #HowToTrainYourDragon3 — Lilibeth Leon (@LilibethLeon8) June 8, 2018

my little gay heart stopped when i saw hiccup w a beard — (╭☞´ิ∀´ิ)╭☞ (@CausticGravity) June 8, 2018

on another note, hiccup is kinda like john krasinski both with and without the beard https://t.co/polFwFUVVk — ᵐᵃᵛʳᵉ // ᶦʷ ᶜᵒʳᵖˢᵉ ✨ (@asgardiangalaxy) June 8, 2018

if hiccup doesnt shave his fucking beard im throwing myself into a volcano — Adrikins @ AN ConCrunch (@mizukidotcos) June 8, 2018

YASSS. TOOTHLESS FINALLY FINDS A MATE AND OMG HICCUP HAS A BEARD. OMG THIS MOVIE IS GOING HAVE ME EXPLODING WITH SO MANY EMOTIONS CUZ ITS THE FINAL ONE. CAN’T WAIT FOR IT! https://t.co/odq1QYsZNQ — Ursula. x (@Ursi_Lv4ever) June 8, 2018

