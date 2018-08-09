How ‘Transformers: The Movie’ Traumatized a Generation

Thirty-two years ago today, Transformers: The Movie hit theaters, and during its short theatrical run managed to traumatize plenty of kids.

You see, part of the idea behind Transformers: The Movie was to refresh the popular Transformers toy line and animated series, providing a batch of likable new characters that could be sold as merchandise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way to do that, in the estimation of the filmmakers? Kill off a bunch of old characters, so that you can open up shelf space for the new ones.

On the anniversary of the film’s release, and before its one-night-only theatrical re-release later this month, we took a look at how social media is talking about the movie, which delivered a death scene so traumatic that is reported to have forced a change to the then-in-development G.I. Joe: The Movie‘s storyline.

First of all, if you need a list…

That’s why this video was so fun to make! https://t.co/9nEWRvcIpT — Rodimus Primal (@rodimusprimal) August 8, 2018

The video above provides a rundown of all the Transformers killed in Transformers: The Movie. One of the things you will likely notice is that while it may not have the same mechanical body count as some of the Michael Bay live-action films, the way their faces and body language are humanized makes it a little more painful to watch.

“Dem Feels”

It was heavy

They killed off like 3/4 of the original characters in the first 15-20 minutes. It was heavy shit! ? — Patrick Callaghan (@PatJC83) August 8, 2018

…Wait, somebody is mourning Starscream?!

…We guess Linsday Ellis was probably pretty sad, too.

Today is the saddest day in any 80’s kids memories. This day in 1986 a piece of our childhood died, this day in history we all lost a hero. #RIPStarscream #Transformers #TransformersTheMovie pic.twitter.com/OFlAZLNwK2 — DJ Ronin (@TheRealRonin) August 8, 2018

So THAT’S what killed his childhood.

…But this guy translated the experience into something valuable for adulthood.

Transformers: The Movie also gave me my most famous hangover quip: “I feel so rough I’m at risk of being thrown out of Astrotrain” — hotdogcinema (@hotdogcinema) August 8, 2018

And somebody else makes some contemporary parallels, too.

Happy Birthday, Transformers: the Movie!



Thanks for killing all my favorite toys and childhood idol before The Last Jedi made it mainstream. pic.twitter.com/56PWQWmGxR — The Booty Call of Cthulhu (@primegundam) August 8, 2018

Somebody takes it seriously enough to make it into a chart.

Most traumatic cartoon deaths

1. shoe in Roger Rabbit

2. Prowl in Transformers The Movie

2. Luigi in Super Smash Bros trailer — Minotaur Illusionist (@MinoIllusionist) August 8, 2018

It kind of ruined the fun.

I hated Transformers the movie the cartoon version. It took a dark turn, and so did G2. Only thing I liked was Unicron, the squabbling among the Decepticons when there was a power vacuum, and epic scene of Galvatron blowing Starscream to smithereens (best scene TV or film) — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) August 6, 2018

Hot Rod did nothing wrong

Last but not least, we present with a take so hot it had to wait thirty years to cool.

…Nobody talk to this guy about Star-Lord.