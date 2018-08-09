Movies

How ‘Transformers: The Movie’ Traumatized a Generation

Thirty-two years ago today, Transformers: The Movie hit theaters, and during its short theatrical run managed to traumatize plenty of kids.

You see, part of the idea behind Transformers: The Movie was to refresh the popular Transformers toy line and animated series, providing a batch of likable new characters that could be sold as merchandise.

The way to do that, in the estimation of the filmmakers? Kill off a bunch of old characters, so that you can open up shelf space for the new ones.

On the anniversary of the film’s release, and before its one-night-only theatrical re-release later this month, we took a look at how social media is talking about the movie, which delivered a death scene so traumatic that is reported to have forced a change to the then-in-development G.I. Joe: The Movie‘s storyline.

First of all, if you need a list…

The video above provides a rundown of all the Transformers killed in Transformers: The Movie. One of the things you will likely notice is that while it may not have the same mechanical body count as some of the Michael Bay live-action films, the way their faces and body language are humanized makes it a little more painful to watch.

 

“Dem Feels”

It was heavy

…Wait, somebody is mourning Starscream?!

…We guess Linsday Ellis was probably pretty sad, too.

So THAT’S what killed his childhood.

…But this guy translated the experience into something valuable for adulthood.

And somebody else makes some contemporary parallels, too.

Somebody takes it seriously enough to make it into a chart.

It kind of ruined the fun.

Hot Rod did nothing wrong

Last but not least, we present with a take so hot it had to wait thirty years to cool. 

…Nobody talk to this guy about Star-Lord.

