Hugh Jackman's Father Dies, Actor Shares Emotional Tribute

Beloved actor Hugh Jackman, best known for his portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, announced some incredibly sad news on Monday morning. The Reminiscence star took to Twitter on Monday to share that his father, Christopher John Jackman, had passed away. The elder Jackman was 84 years old at the time of his death, which happened to occur on the same day Australia celebrates Father's Day.

Jackman posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on Monday morning, letting fans know that he passed peacefully. The actor said he was filled with "gratitude and love" for the relationship he had with his father.

In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God. pic.twitter.com/owdQuXnv6N — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 6, 2021

According to TMZ, Jackman and his brothers were predominantly raised by their father. When Jackman was eight, his mother returned to England while his father remained in Australia. Jackman's two sisters went with their mother while he and his bothers stayed with their father. The split obviously helped Jackman build an incredible bond with his Dad, one that it appears he kept throughout his entire life. He didn't see his mother too often growing up, but based on his Instagram posts over the last few years, it seems they have become closer as time has gone on.

Rest in Peace, Christopher John Jackman.