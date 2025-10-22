Hulu Added Every Movie in the Best Action Franchise You Haven’t Seen (And There Are More on the Way)

From Mission: Impossible to Mad Max, there are a lot of awesome action franchises out there, representing just about every action subgenre you can think of. John Wick has been the poster child of action over the last decade, but there’s another critically acclaimed and wildly successful action series that has spent that time flying under the radar for far too many American film fans. This month, Hulu added all five entries in that iconic action saga to its streaming lineup, giving you the perfect opportunity to dive into the best film series you’ve been missing.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The Ip Man franchise, starring screen legend Donnie Yen (who you probably know from Rogue One and John Wick: Chapter 4), has spent five movies telling the story of the martial arts icon who trained Bruce Lee. Since the first film was released in 2008, the Ip Man series has made over $426 million at the box office, and now every entry in the series is streaming in the same place.
October brought Ip Man to Hulu’s streaming roster, with all four of the main franchise entries and its 2018 spin-off all becoming available on the service. You can now check out Ip Man, Ip Man 2, Ip Man 3, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, and Ip Man 4: The Finale (watch them in that order) on the same streaming platform. If you’re an action fan who hasn’t taken the dive into the saga of Ip Man, now is the perfect time.
What makes this streaming move potentially even more exciting is the fact that there are even more Ip Man movies in development.
More Ip Man Is on the Way
Despite the fourth film in the Ip Man series acting as the end of the story, there are still more movies to be made within the franchise. There is apparently another Master Z prequel film in the works, as well as a fifth man Ip Man movie, though one feels much more likely than the other.
Back in 2019, there were reports of a Master Z sequel in development, with star Max Zhang set to return. But that was six years ago, and to say that a lot has happened since then would be an enormous understatement. If things were still moving forward on another Master Z, there likely would have been some kind of update on its progress by now.
In much more concrete and recent news, there is going to be a fifth Ip Man installment with Donnie Yen returning to star. Mandarin Motion Pictures announced Ip Man 5 at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and Yen confirmed his involvement.
Coming Soon to Hulu
While the Ip Man franchise was added to Hulu’s streaming lineup earlier in October, there are even more big name titles joining the roster in November. Hulu has already released the full newsletter for next month’s incoming titles, and you can check out the list of November 1st additions below.
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
13 Going On 30
13 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
Bad Tidings
Because Of Winn-Dixie
Bee Season
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
The Best Man Holiday
Casino
The Collective
The Color Purple (2023)
Deck the Halls
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon
Ever After
The Family Stone
Good Luck Chuck
Happy Christmas
The Heist Before Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The International
The Interview (2014)
It Could Happen to You
The Jane Austen Book Club
Jingle All The Way
Julie & Julia
The Juror (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started
The Last Duel
Last Holiday
Love Actually
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
The Princess Bride
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Season of the Witch
The Sound Of Music (1965)
Tigerland
Wish Upon