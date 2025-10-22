Hulu Added Every Movie in the Best Action Franchise You Haven’t Seen (And There Are More on the Way)

From Mission: Impossible to Mad Max, there are a lot of awesome action franchises out there, representing just about every action subgenre you can think of. John Wick has been the poster child of action over the last decade, but there’s another critically acclaimed and wildly successful action series that has spent that time flying under the radar for far too many American film fans. This month, Hulu added all five entries in that iconic action saga to its streaming lineup, giving you the perfect opportunity to dive into the best film series you’ve been missing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ip Man franchise, starring screen legend Donnie Yen (who you probably know from Rogue One and John Wick: Chapter 4), has spent five movies telling the story of the martial arts icon who trained Bruce Lee. Since the first film was released in 2008, the Ip Man series has made over $426 million at the box office, and now every entry in the series is streaming in the same place.

Play video

October brought Ip Man to Hulu’s streaming roster, with all four of the main franchise entries and its 2018 spin-off all becoming available on the service. You can now check out Ip Man, Ip Man 2, Ip Man 3, Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy, and Ip Man 4: The Finale (watch them in that order) on the same streaming platform. If you’re an action fan who hasn’t taken the dive into the saga of Ip Man, now is the perfect time.

What makes this streaming move potentially even more exciting is the fact that there are even more Ip Man movies in development.

More Ip Man Is on the Way

Despite the fourth film in the Ip Man series acting as the end of the story, there are still more movies to be made within the franchise. There is apparently another Master Z prequel film in the works, as well as a fifth man Ip Man movie, though one feels much more likely than the other.

Back in 2019, there were reports of a Master Z sequel in development, with star Max Zhang set to return. But that was six years ago, and to say that a lot has happened since then would be an enormous understatement. If things were still moving forward on another Master Z, there likely would have been some kind of update on its progress by now.

In much more concrete and recent news, there is going to be a fifth Ip Man installment with Donnie Yen returning to star. Mandarin Motion Pictures announced Ip Man 5 at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and Yen confirmed his involvement.

Coming Soon to Hulu

While the Ip Man franchise was added to Hulu’s streaming lineup earlier in October, there are even more big name titles joining the roster in November. Hulu has already released the full newsletter for next month’s incoming titles, and you can check out the list of November 1st additions below.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30

13 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

Bad Tidings

Because Of Winn-Dixie

Bee Season

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

The Best Man Holiday

Casino

The Collective

The Color Purple (2023)

Deck the Halls

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon

Ever After

The Family Stone

Good Luck Chuck

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The International

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You

The Jane Austen Book Club

Jingle All The Way

Julie & Julia

The Juror (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started

The Last Duel

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Season of the Witch

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland

Wish Upon