Best Dramas to Binge on Hulu Right Now: 10 Great Shows

It’s no secret that Hulu has become one of the best places to find good TV. While competitor Netflix has taken a quantity over quality approach, Hulu has built thier library slowly and consistently. It’s where FX’s prestige shows live, and where many ambitious novel adaptations seem to land. Hulu has tons of great options for us television lovers to binge, but where do we start? The library ranges from modern classics like The Americans and The Handmaid’s Tale to new standouts like Washington Black and Paradise.

Though some titles lean heavy while others strike a nice balance of dramedy; whatever mood you are in, Hulu’s got a show for you. To make things easier, we’ve compiled a ranking of the ten best dramas streaming on Hulu right now.

10) Say Nothing

Say Nothing is one of the most riveting series Hulu has picked up in recent years. Adapted from Patrick Radden Keefe’s nonfiction bestseller, the nine-episode limited historical drama dives into Northern Ireland’s Troubles. The focus is on the Price sisters, played by Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe, and their growing involvement with the IRA. The disappearance of Jean McConville, a tragedy that still reverberates decades later, gives the show an edge that critics have described as unbearably tense.

The series doesn’t offer an easy binge. Its grim tone and historical weight are sometimes hard to sit with. But for viewers who want real, raw drama based on actual events, but that also keeps you on the edge of your seat, Say Nothing is the perfect pick. Further proof that Hulu isn’t afraid of tackling serious political stories alongside its crowd-pleasers.

9) The Great

While most period dramas are either syrupy sweet or super serious, The Great went in its own direction entirely. Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great starts is an idealistic young royal who grows into a ruthless leader, while Nicholas Hoult’s Peter bounces between clueless charm and serious menace. The show is a blast, earning a reputation for its irreverent humor and willingness to play fast and loose with historical accuracy in the vein of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

Absurd comedy, political scheming, and romantic entanglements keep The Great unpredictable across three seasons. Although it ended sooner than many fans wanted, its watch is still rewarding, especially for anyone who likes their TV with a wicked streak.

8) Atlanta

Donald Glover’s Atlanta refused to stay in one lane. It began as a daily, straightforward comedic glimpse into the rap world, then drifted into surreal territory that often made each episode feel like a self-contained piece of art. Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz give excellent performances, and the writing constantly stretched the boundaries of TV. Episodes such as “Teddy Perkins” became instant classics, while later seasons branched out into anthology-style detours.

As a binge, Atlanta is strange and occasionally disorienting, but it’s art on a level that few other shows fail to meet. Glover doesn’t care about offering a traditional payoff. Instead, he drops you into a series of moods and perspectives: hilarious, unsettling, and dramatic, but the through-line is always the refusal to make anything predictable.

7) Paradise

Image courtesy of Hulu

Paradise came out of nowhere and quickly earned a reputation as one of Hulu’s boldest bets. After a presidential assassination, the United States seals itself off, leaving citizens and leaders scrambling inside a bunker-like new order. Sterling K. Brown leads the formidable cast. Season 1 was praised for its intensity, with critics comparing it to many of the best high-stakes thriller titles.

The forthcoming Season 2 aims to expand the scope with Shailene Woodley joining the cast. Online buzz says the story is about to move beyond the bunker into a wider world. While the show may not have the cultural weight of The Handmaid’s Tale or The Bear yet, it’s building momentum, which makes now the perfect time to catch up.

6) The Handmaid’s Tale

This is the series that made Hulu a serious player in prestige drama. Elisabeth Moss’s June Osborne carried The Handmaid’s Tale through all six seasons of dystopian drama. The first season won multiple Emmys and sparked tons of discourse about its parallels to real-world social politics and feminist issues. Even into its later years, it remained a staple in the television conversation.

It’s now possible to see one of the defining dramas of the past decade from beginning to end. Now that it’s wrapped, and the series stands as a complete story, it may be a better time than ever to take in the full arc of this modern classic.

5) Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building

At first glance, Only Murders in the Building looked like a lighthearted mystery built around the novelty of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez solving crimes in their Upper West Side apartment building. What quickly became clear, though, is that the show has much more heart than its gimmick suggested. Each season deepens the bond between its unlikely trio while layering on new mysteries and pulling in a rotating cast of star guests.

By Season 4, the series had proven its staying power, and anticipation for the upcoming Season 5 is at an all-time high. As a binge, the episodes go down easily, but they stick with you for longer than expected because of how much care has gone into the writing. And don’t worry, there’s still time to binge Season 1-4 before Season 5 premieres on September 9th.

4) Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun

When Shōgun arrived, critics and fans were quick to name it one of the most stunning adaptations television has ever pulled off. Based on James Clavell’s novel, it’s set during the political upheaval of 17th-century Japan, with Hiroyuki Sanada’s Lord Toranaga in the center of an epic, sprawling conflict. The series really excels in taking its time to build up atmosphere and tension, making for a riveting watch that’s impossible to stop watching.

The gorgeous production design and cinematography are completely immersive. However, the story underneath is what makes it bingeable. Reviewers described it as a slow blade of a series, cutting deeper as it goes, until it’s all-consuming.

3) The Americans

Even though it ended years ago, The Americans remains one of the best shows available on Hulu. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys star as Soviet spies posing as an American family during the Cold War. Their top-notch performances anchor the show, which combines spycraft and domestic drama. And its reputation has only grown since the finale, which many still consider one of television’s best endings.

The show’s six seasons give you plenty to dive into, and the time investment is worth it. It’s a modern TV classic that rewards those paying close attention, so make sure you don’t just put it on in the background.

2) The Bear

FX

Another Emmy winner, The Bear, made instant stars out of cast members Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. When Allen White’s Carmy takes over his family’s sandwich shop after his brother’s death, the show drops viewers into the chaos of a failing kitchen. Critics raved about its unique energy and style. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Lionel Boyce round out the main ensemble.

The binge is addictive throughout, but standouts like the explosive Christmas dinner episode “Fishes” in season two allow the show to transcend the comedy genre. By the time Season 4 rolled around earlier in 2025, the series wasn’t drawing quite the same numbers, but each episode still added layers to the beloved characters.

1) Washington Black

The recent release, Washington Black, has already become Hulu’s newest flagship drama. Adapted from Esi Edugyan’s highly acclaimed novel, the limited series follows young Wash, played by Ernest Kingsley Jr., who escapes slavery in Barbados and begins a journey that takes him across continents. The series is based in harrowing history but manages an addictive sense of discovery throughout. Sterling K. Brown and Tom Ellis are brilliant in supporting roles, but Kingsley Jr. is the revelation.

Washington Black is full of fantastic character moments and sweeping set pieces that give it a richer texture than your average streaming drama. Critics have praised it as an achievement of scale and spirit, and early reactions suggest it will be one of the defining series of 2025. If you’re looking for the most essential new drama to binge right now, this is the one.

