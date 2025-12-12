Hulu Just Added An Instant Cult Thriller From 2023 (& There’s A Sequel Coming)

Gerard Butler has starred in some notable thrillers. Movies like Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Greenland, Last Seen Alive, and many more have made the actor a major name when it comes to the genre. Many of his films end up being big streaming hits, surprising all expectations and pulling in huge audiences. Now, just weeks ahead of the actor’s next big movie hitting theaters, an instant cult thriller of Butler’s from 2023 is headed to Hulu — and that film is getting a sequel as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arriving on Hulu on December 12th is Plane, the 2023 survival thriller that ended up being a success not only with critics but at the box office as well. The film was also a huge hit on Netflix, where it arrived over the summer and quickly became one of the biggest streaming hits of 2024.

Plane Is a Surprisingly Riveting Action Flick (And a Sequel is In The Works)

Plane stars Butler as former RAF pilot Brodie Torrance now a commercial pilot flying Trailblazer Airlines Flight 119 from Singapore to Honolulu via Tokyo. Among the 14 passengers on the flight is homicide suspect Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), who is being extradited to Canada. Things go awry, however, when a lightning strike in severe weather causes an emergency landing and puts them in the middle of a war in foreign territory.

The film is pretty straightforward in terms of its story with Gerard’s pilot and the surviving passengers trying to survive the circumstances they’ve unexpectedly found themselves in. It’s that straightforward nature is something that Butler himself has attributed to the film’s appeal, as he said in a 2023 interview that the film is “a chance for people to escape”. The film also has some great action sequences that help keep the viewer fully engaged and on the edge of their seat from start to exciting and emotional conclusion.

And all of that — the great action and the straightforward story — really paid off for Lionsgate. The film brought in almost $75 million at the box office against a lean $25 million budget. The film was successful enough that, shortly after its release, it was announced that the film would get a sequel — Ship — centered around Coulter’s Louis. The Hollywood strikes in 2023 did put a bit of a hold on things and at the moment, the future for Ship is a little unclear but with Plane heading to Hulu and potentially set to soar to new heights yet again, things might end up taking off.

Plane is now streaming on Hulu.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!