Hulu Just Added One of Disney’s Best Animated Movies of the 2010s (But Its Even Bigger Sequel Is Missing)

Disney has over 100 years of animation in its portfolio and no shortage of greats to choose from. From the pioneering hand-drawn artistry of classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to modern animated masterpieces such as Moana, Disney’s animated movie catalog is a testament to nearly a century of technological and artistic evolution. Hulu just dipped into that catalog to bring subscribers one of the best Disney animated movies of the 2010s, but the library is still missing its massive sequel.

There’s no doubt that Frozen is an animated masterpiece, and Hulu subscribers can now stream the 2013 movie after it joined the platform on March 1st. The iconic film stars the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as sisters Anna and Elsa, who possesses dangerous magical ice powers. After Elsa accidentally plunges their kingdom of Arendelle into an eternal winter and flees, Anna teams up with Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf to find her. Unfortunately, fans will be left out in the cold when it comes to the sequel. Frozen 2, which pulled in $1.45 billion worldwide compared to the original’s $1.28 billion, isn’t streaming on Hulu and is only included in the Disney+ streaming library.

Frozen Redefined the Modern Disney Animated Fairy Tale

It’s a tale as old as time. A beautiful young girl facing some sort of adversity is rescued by romantic love. But that wasn’t the case for Frozen. The movie completely rewrote the Disney princess narrative, subverting just about every trope in the book to set a new precedent for what a princess movie could be. The film absolutely shattered the princess-rescued-by-prince formula with a story on focused sisterly love over romantic love, the climax entirely hinging on an act of true love and sacrifice between Anna and Elsa. Damsels in distress? You won’t find that in Frozen. Both Anna and Elsa are just as strong, complex, and independent as the male characters. A charming prince to the rescue? Prince Hans is anything but, the movie transforming the typical hero into the villain and mocking the “love at first sight” trope in the process.

Frozen’s perfect deconstruction of fairytale tropes is reason enough to cement its place as a great movie, but paired with an iconic soundtrack with hits like “Let It Go” that you’ll be belting out long after the movie ends, an absolutely captivating and magical world and character designs, and a perfect balance of humor and heart, Frozen was always bound to be a hit. The movie ultimately delivered a sequel that was just as good, if not better, than the original, with Frozen 2 scoring a near-perfect and “Verified Hot” 92% audience rating. Frozen’s popularity and longevity aren’t thawing anytime soon either, as Frozen 3 is set to hit theaters on November 24, 2027, and Frozen 4 is already confirmed to be in development.

What’s New on Hulu?

March brought a pretty strong expansion to Hulu’s animated lineup. In addition to Frozen, March 1st also saw the arrival of three of the best Pixar movies ever: Finding Nemo, Ratatouille, and Toy Story. Outside of animation, Hulu also added a few other great family movies, including Firehouse Dog, Garfield, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties.

