Hulu Just Added the Best 2023 Movie You Never Heard Of (And It Deserves a Much Bigger Audience)

Some movies arrive on new streaming homes to a bunch of excitement and fanfare. Others arrive quietly, with very little buzz or conversation. Sometimes it’s the movies in the latter category that make for the most rewarding watches, because it oftentimes means you’re discovering something new. One of the newest arrivals on Hulu definitely falls into the “movie you probably missed” camp, and it should make for an awesome discovery for a lot of subscribers because it’s the definition of a hidden gem.

On Tuesday morning, Jeymes Samuel’s sword and sandal epic The Book of Clarence landed on Hulu’s streaming lineup, having spent the last 18 months hidden away on Netflix. If you’re not familiar with the movie, you aren’t alone — almost nobody saw The Book of Clarence when it came out. Sony dumped the movie into theaters in January of 2023 with very little marketing and it made just over $6 million (on a budget of roughly $40 million).

The Book of Clarence was a major misfire at the box office, but that has unfortunately shadowed what a unique and powerful film it is. Part of the reason for its January bow was that Sony knew marketing the movie would be hard, and that a lot of folks probably wouldn’t appreciate it right away. See, The Book of Clarence is a take on the Biblical story of Jesus Christ, but following a character who tried to capitalize on the growing mythology around Jesus at the time.

While Samuel’s film takes a lot of liberties with the source material, it’s honestly one of the smartest and most thought-provoking explorations of the tales of the New Testament. It’s also just an epic adventure filled with stunning sequences and modern music (creating a tone similar to A Knight’s Tale). There’s also the fact that The Book of Clarence put together an all-star cast that demands to be seen, led by LaKeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, and Omar Sy.

If you haven’t seen The Book of Clarence before, take this opportunity while it’s available on Hulu. If nothing else, I can promise it’ll be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

New Additions to Hulu This Month

The Book of Clarence is one of the many titles that have been added to Hulu this month. While that movie didn’t arrive until this week, there were dozens of movies and shows that did join the lineup at the start of November. Below, you can check out the full list of Hulu’s November 1st additions.

