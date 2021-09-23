Everything Leaving Hulu in October 2021

Hulu has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to this October, with a bunch of new TV premieres making their way to the service over the course of the month, as well as the addition of several popular movies and original titles from time to time. Unfortunately, the streaming service will also be saying good by to quite a few titles in October. The list of upcoming departures is longer than you’d hope.

At the end of October, Hulu is losing several James Bond movies as they leave the roster. Their departure is made even more frustrating by the fact that many of them are only going to be on Hulu for a month. Films like Dr. No and Goldfinger are arriving on Hulu on October 1st, only to leave the service 30 days later.

October will also see the exits of movies like The Artist, Hoosiers, Air Force One, I Spit on Your Grave, Mad Max, Snatch, Rushmore, Road Trip, and Several others.

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:

October 16

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

October 23

An American Haunting (2006)

October 25

The Artist (2011)

October 26

Good Deeds (2012)

October 30

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

October 31

12 Years a Slave (2013)

21 (2008)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

71 (2015)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Attack The Block (2011)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Bound (1996)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Chaplin (1992)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Code 46 (2004)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Dr. No (1962)

El Dorado (1967)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

The Final Girls (2015)

First Knight (1995)

Flatliners (1990)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Freelancers (2012)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hondo (1953)

Hoosiers (1986)

The Hot Chick (2002)

House of Games (1987)

Hud (1963)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Last Stand (2013)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Mud (2013)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Offence (1973)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Road Trip (2000)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

Safe (2012)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Theater of Blood (1973)

They Came Together (2014)

To Die For (1995)

Total Recall (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Vigilante Force (1976)

Walking Tall (1973)

Watchmen (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What About Bob? (1991)

White Nights (1985)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!