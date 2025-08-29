Vince Vaughn’s Controversial Prison Movie Is Finally Streaming Again

One of Vince Vaughn’s most controversial movies has finally returned to streaming. After making his acting debut in the 1993 biographical sports film Rudy, Vaughn went on to dominate the realm of R-rated comedies, appearing in movies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Swingers, Old School, and Wedding Crashers. But in 2017, the actor did a complete 180 when he starred in a gritty, ultra-violent prison drama directed by S. Craig Zahler. The film, arguably one of Vaughn’s best and most controversial roles, is now streaming once again!

The movie in question is Brawl in Cell Block 99. The movie was quietly added to Hulu’s streaming lineup on August 9, 2025, though it hadn’t been included on the streamer’s August 2025 roundup. Since streaming catalogs change monthly, it’s unclear how long Brawl in Cell Block 99 will be available to watch on Hulu. The movie stars Vaughn as Bradley Thomas, a former boxer-turned-drug mule who must infiltrate a maximum-security prison and kill a dangerous inmate in order to rescue his pregnant wife from a vengeful drug lord. The movie also stars Jennifer Carpenter, Marc Blucas, Mustafa Shakir, Dion Mucciacito, Geno Segers, Thomas Guiry, Udo Kier, and Don Johnson.

Why You Should Watch Brawl in Cell Block 99

Brawl in Cell Block 99 marked a shift in the actor’s career as he began to pivot into more dramatic roles, and showcased the actor’s versatility as he took on a darker, more physical role. Vaughn’s portrayal of Bradley is incredibly compelling and helps draw the viewer in, his performance even earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor. The film remains a highlight in Vaughn’s career, but it isn’t an easy watch, though. Brawl in Cell Block 99 is packed with unflinching and graphic violence and gruesome injuries, achieved through the use of practical effects and choreographed fight scenes, though some felt the movie took violence to an extreme and used it too excessively, sparking some controversy.

Despite that bit of pushback, Brawl in Cell Block 99 is celebrated for vintage grindhouse feel, immersive viewing experience, and for the way in which it slowly builds in intensity and a feeling of dread. The film is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score. It’s audience rating sits at 73%. The movie is so highly-regarded that it was even added to the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection.

