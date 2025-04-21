Alan Tudyk isn’t dodging questions about Dodgeball 2. The actor played landlubber Steve the Pirate in 2004’s Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, the Vince Vaughn-fronted comedy about a group of misfits — including Justin (Justin Long), Gordon (Stephen Root), Owen (Joel David Moore), Dwight (Chris Williams), and Kate (Christine Taylor) — who go ball out to help Average Joe’s gym owner Peter (Vaughn) win a gym-saving $50,000 in a dodgeball tournament against egomaniacal rival White Goodman’s (Ben Stiller) Globo Gym goons.

Speaking with ComicBook about his return to the Star Wars galaxy in season 2 of Andor, Tudyk teased the Dodgeball sequel and whether he’s willing to play ball.

“There has to be something holding it back,” Tudyk said, adding that a Dodgeball 2 “has been written.”

vince vaughn and alan tudyk in dodgeball: A true underdog story (via 20th Century fox)

“This is what’s been reported, that I’ve read at least online, and I’ve kind of heard rumors around. It’s written, Vince likes it, I guess that’s all I know,” he said. “I don’t know that I’m in it. All I know is this: I threw out my shoulder doing that movie, and now I’m 54, so how am I gonna do that? I don’t know.”

Tudyk suggested he could succeed the late Rip Torn as a new dodgeball team’s Patches O’Hoolihan, the seven-time American Dodgeball Association of America All-Star champion turned coach who taught the five Ds of Dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge.

“Maybe I can be a coach or something. I could be the new Patches O’Hoolihan. Rip Torn was out-pirating me every day on that set, so I’ll just be the new Patches in a wheelchair,” Tudyk joked.

In April 2023, it was reported that a Dodgeball sequel was in early development at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox). Jordan VanDina (The Binge) was tapped to write the sequel with Vaughn attached to star and potentially produce based on what Long called a “great idea” for another Underdog Story.

“Of course I would love to do it, and I hope that it ends up happening,” Long previously told ComicBook about a Dodgeball 2 before adding that Stiller is “a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much.”

“It’s very risky. You don’t wanna s–t on the original, you want something just as good,” he continued. “So I think he’s a little wary of that — of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time — but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I’m just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It’s a funny idea.”

Writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s original comedy made $164 million at the box office in 2004, and the star-studded ensemble featured appearances by Gary Cole and Justin Bateman as ESPN8: The Ocho commentators with cameos by Chuck Norris, David Hasselhoff, and William Shatner.