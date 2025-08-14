Hulu Now Streaming One of the Goriest Horror Movie Reboots Ever

Hulu’s horror lineup continues to grow. The Disney-owned streamer has updated its content catalog for August 2025, with new TV shows and movies set to arrive throughout the remainder of the month. Now streaming on Hulu alongside other August 2025 Hulu horror arrivals like The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Ready or Not, and The Monkey is one of the goriest horror movies of all time that many consider to be one of the best horror reboots ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu subscribers can now watch Evil Dead, Fede Álvarez’s 2013 remake of Sam Raimi’s cult classic horror pic The Evil Dead. Marking the fourth installment in the Evil Dead film series, the movie follows a group of people who come under attack at a remote cabin in the woods after they find a mysterious book and read an incantation from it, awakening an ancient demon. Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas, and Elizabeth Blackmore star in the film, which is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 63% critics’ score and 64% audience rating.

Play video

When it comes to horror, gore usually comes with the genre, but Evil Dead went above and beyond the usual. The film’s 85-minute runtime packs some of the most gruesome moments and memorable deaths in horror, complete with plenty of violence and fake blood – more than 70,000 gallons of it, to be exact, with 50,000 gallons alone used for one scene in the third act.

Apart from establishing itself as one of the goriest horror films, Evil Dead was also a solid reboot. Álvarez’s decision to strip the comedic tones from earlier Evil Dead movies helped establish his 2013 film as a straight-horror work, though the movie still managed to honor the franchise’s roots while also carving its own path. All in all, Evil Dead was well-received, and was a box office hit, grossing $97 million against a $17 million production budget.

Evil Dead’s arrival to Hulu comes as work continues on the franchise’s upcoming next installment, Evil Dead Burn. Helmed by Sébastien Vaniček, production on the movie began in July. The film is described as a standalone spinoff and stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright. Evil Dead Burn is on track for a 2026 release.

New on Hulu

Evil Dead is one of several horror films now streaming on Hulu. The streamer began stocking its catalog with new titles on August 1st, with even more TV shows and films set to arrive throughout the month, including numerous horror titles. See the full list of Hulu’s August 2025 horror arrivals below.

August 1st

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

One Hour Photo

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Take Shelter

August 7th

The Monkey

August 15th

It Feeds (2025)

August 17th

Thanksgiving

August 22nd

Eenie Meanie (Film Premiere)

August 26th

Little Bites

August 29th

Hell of a Summer