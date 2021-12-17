Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2022

There are a bunch of new movies and TV shows making their way to Hulu in January, kicking off the year 2022 in entertaining fashion. Unfortunately, Hulu won’t just be adding titles next month, it will be saying goodbye to quite a few as well. Throughout the first month of the new year, dozens and dozens of movies will be exiting Hulu.

The year kicks off with the loss of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which is exiting Hulu on January 1st. Most of the major exits, however, are coming at the end of the month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quite a few Star Trek movies are leaving Hulu on January 31st, most of which are being added to the service just 30 days before that. Other notable January 31st exits include Armageddon, Jingle All the Way, Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and Borat.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

JANUARY 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

JANUARY 3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

JANUARY 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

JANUARY 8

In a World… (2013)

JANUARY 10

I’m Your Man (2021)

JANUARY 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

JANUARY 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

JANUARY 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

JANUARY 25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

JANUARY 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Sleep ’til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shane (1953)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Were The World Mine (2008)

What About Bob? (1991)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in January? Let us know in the comments!