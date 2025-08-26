An Underrated Jason Statham Movie Finally Returns to Streaming

Jason Statham is one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable action stars. Statham made his acting debut in the 1998 crime comedy film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and has gone on to play tough and gritty characters in action-packed films such as The Expendables, Crank, The Meg, and the Fast & Furious franchise. Not all of the actor’s films have received the attention they deserve, and one of Statham’s most underrated action movies just returned to streaming more than a decade after its release, giving fans a chance to rediscover this hidden gem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Statham’s fans with a Hulu subscription can now stream Killer Elite. The Gary McKendry-directed 2011 action thriller, based on Ranulph Fiennes’ 1991 novel The Feather Men, started streaming on Hulu on August 15, 2025. The move saw Statham team up with Robert De Niro and Clive Owen for a globe-trotting thriller about a former special ops agent, one of the world’s deadliest, who is forced out of retirement and into action when his mentor is taken captive. He reassembles his former team of skilled commandos to cut their way through a team of assassins known as the Feather Men. Yvonne Strahovski, Lachy Hulme, Dominic Purcell, Aden Young, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also star.

Play video

Why You Should Watch Killer Elite

Killer Elite has all the essentials of a high-stakes, fast-paced action movie, but it ultimately went under the radar. The movie was released in the United States on September 23, 2011, to mixed reviews from critics and an underwhelming box office performance. The film grossed $57 million against a $70 million budget, making it a box office flop, and only managed a meager 27% critics’ score and 42% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. To this day, the film remains overshadowed by Statham’s other action roles in films such as The Expendables and the Fast & Furious franchise, but it is a must-watch for any fan of the star.

When you get down to the nitty-gritty, Killer Elite has all the aspects of a great action movie, such as a high-stakes life-or-death situation driving the plot, well-staged and fast-paced action sequences, including high-octane fights and car chases, and a large scale that brings the cast of characters across the globe. The movie is also led by a stellar cast of stars featuring veteran actors and acting legends who provide strong performances. The film is not be the best in Statham’s filmography, but it’s an entertaining watch that will keep viewers on the edges of their seats.

August 2025 is a great month for movie lovers. Hulu has been stocking its streaming catalog with dozens of beloved films, so you may want to add some of the below titles to your watchlist.

