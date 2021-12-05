Ice Age is back on Disney+. The popular 2002 computer-animated adventure film returned to the streaming platform on December 3rd. The film, which was originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, had previously been removed from Disney+ due to licensing agreements Disney was required to honor following their acquisition of Fox, agreements that made the film available on other platforms rather than Disney+. Also joining Ice Age on Disney+ as of December 3rd is fourth installment in the Ice Age film series, Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Ice Age tells the story of Manny, a no-nonsense woolly mammoth, Sid the sloth, and Diego, a saber-tooth tiger who find a human baby and work together to return the baby to its tribe. The film also follows a squirrel named Scratch who is endlessly looking for a place to bury his acorn. The film features the voices of Ray Romano (Manny), Denis Leary (Diego), John Leguizamo (Sid), Chris Wedge (Scrat), and many more. The film was a solid box office hit, bringing in $383,257,136 at the worldwide box office. Overall, the entire Ice Age franchise of has generated more than $6 billion in revenue across numerous films and other entities.

Ice Age returns to Disney+ just head of a new installment to the franchise. In January, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild will debut on the streaming platform. The Disney+ Original will see the weasels from Ice Age drawn into the Lost World below the ice, full of dinosaurs and other prehistoric life that just can’t survive on the icy surface. The film stars Simon Pegg and was directed by John C. Donkin who worked on several previous Ice Age movies. According to IMDb, the synopsis for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild reads “The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off on a new adventure into Buck’s home: The Dinosaur World.”

Ice Age, as well as Ice Age: Continental Drift, is now streaming on Disney+. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild debuts on Disney+ on January 28th.

Are you glad Ice Age is back on Disney+? What is your favorite film in the Ice Age franchise—and your favorite character? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.