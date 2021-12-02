The Ice Age Adventures OF Buck Wild Poster Released

With just a month before the Ice Age franchise returns in January on Disney+, the streaming giant has released a new theatrical poster for the film, titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. In the newest installment of the former Fox franchise, the weasels from Ice Age are drawn into the Lost World below the ice, full of dinosaurs and other prehistoric life that can’t survive on the icy surface of the planet. Little is known about the movie, which stars Simon Pegg and was directed by Oscar-nominated animator John C. Donkin, who worked on several previous Ice Age movies as well as both Rio movies and 2005’s Robots.

The Ice Age franchise launched in 2002 and has generated $6 billion in revenue, making it Blue Sky Animation’s signature brand before the studio folded as a result of Disney’s acquisition of Blue Sky parent company 20th Century Fox. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild marks the franchise’s sixth feature film, but there have also been numerous short films, video games, and even a stage play over the years.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is marked as a Disney+ Original, meaning that it is unlikely to get any sort of theatrical release. While the brand has certainly had huge box office success over the years, it’s hard to argue that the fourth and fifth movies in the franchise didn’t result in disappointing reviews and diminishing box office returns. The last movie, 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course, cost over $100 million to make and grossed $408 million theatrically. That’s not terrible, but it certainly doesn’t live up to the expectations of a franchise that generated $383 million with its first movie, which was done on half the budget, 15 years early, with no brand recognition.

Per IMDb, the synopsis for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild reads as follows: The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off on a new adventure into Buck’s home: The Dinosaur World.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild debuts on Disney+ on January 28.

