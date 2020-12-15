Idle Hands Star Would Like to See the Film Get a "Non-'90s" Reboot

✖

When it comes to reboots or remakes, some actors prefer that the story they created be left alone, but in the case of Idle Hands, star Devon Sawa would actually be excited to see what could be done with a new take on the material, due in large part to all the emerging and talented performers that could tackle the role. With the 1999 film seeing Sawa embrace an intensely physical and comedic role, a new take on the material would also require a similar approach to practical comedy, despite many other horror remakes often attempting to update the source material with advanced digital effects.

"I think Little Giants would be a fun movie to see with a revival maybe Rick Moranis comes back in and coaches his grandkids or something," Sawa confirmed to ComicBook.com. "I know it'll never happen, but to reboot Idle Hands and have a new, young Anton and see what somebody does with the hand stuff. There's such young, fresh talent nowadays, I would love to see what a non-'90s version of Idle Hands looks like. I'm all for that stuff."

As far as other franchises he's starred in continuing without him, he confirmed, "Every time they put out a new Final Destination, I'm all for that seeing what a young cast does."

A reboot of the property wouldn't be the only avenue Sawa would be interested in, as he shared last year how he'd also be excited for the film to get a sequel.

“In a heartbeat," Sawa confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked if he'd return for a new entry. "If there was one film that I want to do a sequel to that would be the one. Just because that set was, between Elden [Henson], and Seth Green, and Vivica Fox, [Jessica] Alba, Jack Noseworthy, and all those people, it was like summer camp and it was so much fun."

Sawa will next be seen in the upcoming Hunter Hunter.

Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.

Check out Hunter Hunter in select theaters, on Digital HD, and On Demand on December 18th. Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Idle Hands.

