Idris Elba Is Favorite Choice to Be Next James Bond According to New Poll

James Bond 25 is now headed into production with director Danny Boyle (127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire) at the hem, and Daniel Craig once again stepping into the role of 007. But while it seems like Craig will be our James Bond for the foreseeable future, fans and producers have nonetheless been speculating about who will inherit the role next. And it seems that the clear frontrunner of the moment is: Idris Elba!

Express has conducted a poll amongst James Bond fans in the UK, to see who they see as the top 5 candidates to be play the next James Bond. Check out the results of that survey, below:

Idris Elba (26 per cent) Tom Hardy (22 per cent) Tom Hiddleston (11 per cent) Aidan Turner (5 per) James Norton (5 per cent)

As you can see, Idris Elba took the top spot as the next Bond with a clear lead of 26%. After that, the selections by the UK fans get rather interesting, when compared to what we typically hear on the subject, over on this side of the pond. For one thing, it’s very interesting that Superman star Henry Cavill didn’t even make the top 5, as he’s a regular nominee among American fans. It’s also interesting that Tom Hardy has such a commanding lead over Tom Hiddleston; even though US fans often suggest both actors, it’s usually more of a neck-and-neck race. Finally, Actor Aidan Turner (Kili from The Hobbit trilogy) and James Norton (McMafia) are not names that ring that loud with American crowds… yet, at least.

While Elba has a swell of support, there is also heated opposition to the casting, from those who don’t want a black actor taking on 007. Internet discussions of Elba possibly playing Bond almost always devolve into statements about how a white actor should therefore play Black Panther, or how creator Ian Flemming always intended for the character to be white.

Elba sparked casting rumors when he posted a cryptic tweet, introducing himself as “Elba, Idris Elba.” He later had to backtrack the rumor buzz, with a follow-up tweet stating, “Don’t believe the HYPE.”

Don’t believe the HYPE… — Idris Elba (@idriselba) August 12, 2018



As stated, for now it seems that Daniel Craig is going to be in the Bond role for Bond 25 and maybe one more movie afterward. So any re-casting of the role may be years away. Who would you like to see replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond – do you think Idris Elba is right for the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Bond 25 is slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2019.