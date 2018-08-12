Rumor That Idris Elba Is Going to Be James Bond Has Been Debunked

Well…it looks like Idris Elba won’t be playing the super spy James Bond anytime soon.

The actor has been linked to the role through any number of rumors for it seems like forever now, but the representative for director Antoine Fuqua put the kibosh on the most recent example. The latest round started when a report said The Equalizer II director talked to friend Barbara Broccoli about the Bond franchise, of which she is a producer.

The conversation was said to have included Elba, saying the film needed “a guy with a physically strong presence. Idris has that.” According to Fuqua’s rep though that discussion never actually happened. “He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting,” the rep told THR. “It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started.”

A rep for Elba did not comment on the situation, but a source that is being called knowledgeable says that no one from Elba’s team knew of any potential deals or offers for the role.

While the future of Bond is uncertain, the next film in the franchise will be the anticipated Bond 25, which will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the vaunted role. Craig has been featured in the Bond role since the critically and commercially successful 2006 entry Casino Royale. Since then he’s stared as the title character in 3 features since, which include 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre.

The series has fluctuated during that time, though has always been profitable for the studio. Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace had successful runs at the box office with $599 million and $586 million worldwide respectively. Skyfall was the most successful entry in Craig’s series of films, bringing in over $1 billion worldwide ($1,108,561,013 to be exact). Spectre was also quite successful, though at $880 million didn’t quite hit the high mark set by Skyfall.

It remains to be seen where Bond 25 will rank amongst the Craig Bond films, but were’ hoping that the actor ends his time as Agent 007 on a high note!

Bond 25 will be directed by Danny Boyle and stars Craig, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Rory Kinnear.

Bond 25 hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.

