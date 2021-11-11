IMAX to Host Exclusive Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fan Event

Fans will get a chance to experience Ghostbusters: Afterlife in IMAX during a special fan event taking place near the end of November. The IMAX exclusive event will feature the opportunity for fans to submit questions to the Ghostbusters co-writer and director Jason Reitman during a pre-screening. The filmmaker is the son of Ivan Reitman, who famously directed 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s sequel Ghostbusters II. The younger Reitman will look to put his own personal stamp on the Ghostbusters franchise in a new installment that continues the story from the first two films, while also including special guest appearances from returning stars.

Fans attending the TCL Chinese Theatres screenings in Los Angeles will be greeted in person by Jason Reitman. The discussion will include the over 300 Easter eggs in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which should allow for plenty of fodder for eagle-eyed viewers. The livestream will be broadcast simultaneously in the 19 additional IMAX theaters for those attending. Questions can also be submitted by using the custom Twitter hashtag #IMAXGhostbustersFanEvent. Prizes will also be available.

In celebration of Paul Rudd being the Sexiest Man Alive, here’s me asking him & @carriecoon if they are ALSO going to appear in #SpidermanNoWayHome and getting the best possible answer



(They’re both wonderful human beings & #GhostbustersAfterlife is amazing) @comicbook pic.twitter.com/tm2k9xtGND — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) November 10, 2021

Ghostbuster: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon were interviewed by ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian, where he asked the duo if they were secretly a part of the cast for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Coon, who portrayed Proxima Midnight from Thanos’ Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, pretended to answer first, with her voice decreasing while attempting to give a response as if Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was hiding in the background waiting to cut her audio. For his part, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd sat completely still to give the impression that his video feed had frozen.

Tickets for the IMAX exclusive fan event for Ghostbusters: Afterlife can be purchased here. The complete list of participating IMAX locations is found below.

TCL Chinese Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

AMC Oakbrook 12 (Oak Brook, IL)

AMC NorthPark 15 (Dallas, TX)

AMC Rosedale 14 (Roseville, Minnesota)

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E Stadium (Houston, TX)

Santikos Entertainment Palladium (San Antonio, TX)

Malco Paradiso Cinema (Memphis, TN)

AMC Boston Common 19 (Boston, MA)

AMC Georgetown 14 (Washington, DC)

AMC Aventura 24 (Aventura, FL)

AMC Empire 25 (NY, NY)

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (Oakville, Ontario)

Regal Atlantic Station (Atlanta, GA)

Regal UA King Of Prussia (Prussia, PA)

Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen (Charlotte, NC)

AMC Mission Valley 20 (San Diego, CA)

AMC Metreon 16 (San Francisco, CA)

Esquire IMAX Theater (Sacramento, CA)

Regal Irvine Spectrum (Irvine, CA)

Regal Thornton Place (Seattle, WA)

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 19th, with the IMAX screenings taking place on the same day at 8 p.m. ET.