In the Lost Lands Trailer: Dave Bautista Stars in Gritty Fantasy From Game of Thrones Creator

“The world you know is gone, consumed by the Flames of a Great War long ago,” the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista) intones over footage of smoke-filled skies and smoldering wreckage. “All that’s left now are the Lost.” With those words, the trailer for In the Lost Lands — the new movie from Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson, which is based on a short story by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin — sees Boyce guide the sorceress Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich) into the Lost to seek the power to save her people.

The just-released trailer shows Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Army of the Dead) and Jovovich (the Resident Evil movies, Hellboy) traversing the scorched remains of their world, pursued by the forces of Patriarch Johan (Fraser James) and hired assassin Ash (Arly Jover) before they can overthrow the Overlord (Jacek Dzisiewicz).

What is the immense power Gray seeks? The ability to transform into a werewolf, which ends the trailer that shows Bautista hurling a two-headed snake and fending off demon hordes.

The official synopsis states, “A queen, desperate to find happiness in love, takes a daring step: she sends the powerful and feared witch Gray Alys to the Lost Lands to give her the magical gift of turning into a werewolf. With the mysterious hunter Boyce, who supports her in the fight against dark creatures and merciless enemies, Gray Alys roams an eerie and dangerous world. And only she knows that every wish she grants has unimaginable consequences.”

Vertical Entertainment (The Order, The Damned) is distributing the latest from Constantin Film, producers of the Fantastic Four films and the action flicks Monster Hunter and Boy Kills World. Anderson and Constantin Werner (The Pagan Queen) co-wrote the film’s script based on Martin’s story.

Anderson described In the Lost Lands as “a movie with a completely unique visual style and storytelling that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the story to life like never before. So it was always important to me that it be seen on the big screen. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vertical is bringing In the Lost Lands to American theaters.”

Said Peter Jarowey of Vertical, “The film is a testament to how Paul and Milla’s continued partnership yields compelling cinematic experiences. Dave’s charm and humor is larger-than-life, and the cast’s chemistry radiates off the screen.”

Bautista and Jovovich also serve as producers alongside Anderson and Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Jonathan Meisner (the Bautista-starring My Spy and Killer’s Game), and Robert Kulzer (Agatha All Along). Martin Moszkowicz (Those About to Die), Kirk D’Amico (Simulant), Kevin D. Forester (Die Alone), and Richard S. Wright (the Underworld movies) are the executive producers.

In the Lost Lands is set to open only in theaters on March 7.