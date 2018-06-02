‘Incredibles 2’: Everything You Need to Know

It’s been nearly 14 years since Disney and Pixar released the beloved family superhero movie, The Incredibles, into theaters. After that long wait, we’re just two weeks away from finally seeing a sequel.

Incredibles 2, written and directed by Brad Bird, is flying into theaters on June 15, and fans around the world are excited to see what’s in store for the Parr family this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the trailers have teased a shake-up in the family dynamic, with Elastigirl fighting crime and Mr. Incredible staying home, most other details about the movie have been kept on the down-low. Fortunately, if you’re hoping to know a little more about Incredibles 2 before it arrives, you’re in luck.

Earlier this spring, ComicBook.com had the chance to visit Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California, where we learned all about Incredibles 2 and we want to share that information with you!

Here’s everything you need to know about Incredibles 2 before you see the movie later this month!

Why the Sequel Took So Long

“Yeah, well and you know the thing is that many sequels are cash grabs,” said director Brad Bird. “And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table.’ Jesus, you know, money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning. Making something that people are going to enjoy 100 years from now is what gets me up. So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long. It’s sheerly [because] we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

You can read the full article here.

Who’s the Mysterious Villain?

Nearly 14 years after we watched Syndrome’s evil reign down on The Incredibles, a new villain is set to make his big screen debut, a new villain that is utterly creepy and shrouded in mystery. His name is The Screenslaver, and he is going to give our favorite Pixar heroes a run for their money.

Fans got their first glimpse at Screenslaver, when the first full-length trailer for Incredibles 2 debuted online. At the very end of the trailer, the villain appeared in a black suit and bright blue goggles, and it seemed as though he was using an assortment of TV screens to hypnotize people.

You can read the full story here.

How Each Character Ended Up With Their Specific Power

“What interests me is the idea of having a family, having there be a reason to hide the powers,” Bird said. “And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know.

“So, that’s what Jack-Jack was, he was seemingly the first normal one in the family and then at the end of Incredibles you find out that he’s the wild card, and that he’s sort of the Swiss army knife of powers. And that to me reminds me of the way babies can grasp languages really easily and adopt them easily.”

You can read the full story here.

Incredibles 2 Takes Place Right After the First Movie

“I thought about aging everyone the way everyone does and then I thought, ‘No, that sucks.’” Bird continued, “What it is, is one of the conceits of the original film is that I tried initially when I was first starting to work on the project long before Pixar or anything like that. I went to a comic book shop and thought, ‘I’ve got to pick up new power.’ And after about a half an hour in a comic book shop I realized every power has been done by somebody somewhere, even if it’s only self-published, 100 issues in Ohio. Everything has been done….”

You can read the full story here.

New Supers Are on the Way!

So, as you’ve probably seen in the Incredibles 2 trailers, the main story of the movie follows Elastigirl as she’s recruited by the wealthy duo of Winston and Evelyn Deavor. These company-running siblings want to make supers popular again, knowing that there is money to be made from them. Well, the movie goes on, you’ll see that there are other companies from all around the world that had the same idea.

Unfortunately for them, since most of the world’s supers were killed or sent into hiding, there wasn’t a lot to choose from. Most of these new supers are of the B-list variety, with powers ranging from the pretty useful to the completely ridiculous, earning them the nickname, “The Wannabes.”

You can read the full story here.

How Incredibles 2 Was Affected by the Emergence of Marvel

In 2008, Iron Man began the Marvel Cinematic Universe, changing an industry before our eyes. Now, in the spring of 2018, superheroes have saturated entertainment as a whole. The MCU runs the game, and just about everything else has started to feel stale, like Marvel’s somehow already done it all.

How can you make a fresh and exciting superhero movie in the age of the MCU? This is the challenge facing Incredibles 2, but writer/director Brad Bird isn’t the least bit phased by the super-saturation.

“Well, on some level it’s kinda like going out to the football field and there’s been way too many games on it, you know?” Bird continued, “And there’s this kind of dry dirt with a few sprigs of grass and everyone thinks it’s kinda clunky and life doesn’t grow there anymore. So, there’s that aspect where you feel like, ‘Oh Jesus, it’s really been covered.’ It kind of reminds me of the way Westerns were in the late ’50s, where if you had a television 95 percent of what was on was the Westerns….”

You can read the full story here.

Incredibles 2 Will Dominate the Box Office

Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is looking to be a massive hit at the box office this summer, currently on pace to double the opening weekend take of its 2004 predecessor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, early tracking numbers have Incredibles 2 racing towards a $140 million-plus opening weekend. The original Incredibles movie, which was considered a great success at the time of its release, opened to just over $70 million in its first weekend.

If Incredibles 2 stays on pace and tops $140 million, it will end up breaking the record for best domestic start in box office history for an animated movie, passing Pixar’s own Finding Dory, which debuted to $135 million in 2016.

You can read the full story here.