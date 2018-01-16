‘Incredibles 2’ Synopsis Teases a Change in Leadership, Dangerous New Villain

A role reversal is in-store for the mighty Parr family when Incredibles 2 soars into theaters this summer.

On Tuesday, Disney released the official synopsis for Brad Bird’s Incredibles sequel, and it teases a change in leadership for the heroic team, as well as the introduction of a dangerous new villain and the continued perils of “normal” life back at home.

Check out the synopsis below:

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life/ It’s a tough transition for every one, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again – which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

The biggest thing to note in the synopsis is that it confirms earlier comments made by Brad Bird and Holly Hunter, stating that Helen will be the shining star of the film, as opposed to first movie where Bob took the lead.

This synopsis also teases a new villain, perhaps voiced by one of the new franchise additions, Bob Odenkirk or Catherine Keener. Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone looks to be taking on a bigger role in this movie, following the fan-favorite status he gained after The Incredibles.

As displayed in the film’s first teaser trailer, Jack-Jack will finally be showing off his own unique abilities. Unlike the rest of his family however, the Parr baby looks to have many different powers, including laser-eyes, electricity and the ability to turn himself into a ball of fire.

The film is written and directed by Brad Bird and produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.