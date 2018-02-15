‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Released Online

Disney and Pixar are heating up the Winter Olympics!

Last week, the studios revealed that a special Incredibles 2 sneak peek would be airing tonight during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. As always, the studios delivered, and we’ve got a slew of new footage from the highly-anticipated sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the brand new trailer above!

Unlike the first Incredibles movie, which was released way back in 2004, this new installment will see a new member of the Parr family will be taking the lead. Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) will spend more time as alter-ego Bob this time around, taking up more household duties and doing his part to raise the kids. Elasti-Girl (Holly Hunter) will be the one off on an adventure, showing that she’s just as capable of saving the world as her husband ever was.

Along with Nelson and Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, and John Ratzenberger have returned for the sequel. In addition to returning as the writer and director of the film, Brad Bird will once again voice super suit designer Edna Mode.

The sequel will also see a slew of new voices joining The Incredibles franchise for the first time, including Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sofia Bush, Jonathan Banks, Isabella Rossellini, and Huck Milner.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.