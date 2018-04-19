‘Incredibles 2’ Babysitting Jack-Jack TV Spot Released

Being a parent is hard, and being a parent to children with superpowers is even harder. Possibly the only thing more difficult is caring for a baby with undefined superpowers that loves getting into trouble, as you can see in the all-new TV spot for Pixar’s Incredibles 2 featuring Jack-Jack above.

Throughout The Incredibles, the Parr family focused more on the villain attempting to eradicate the world of superpowers than on their baby, as Jack-Jack appeared to have no obvious abilities. The film’s climax, however, revealed to audiences and to the characters themselves that Jack-Jack took after the rest of his family and demonstrated a variety of otherworldly attributes.

The upcoming sequel hits theaters 14 years after the original, but writer/director Brad Bird confirmed that this new film takes place almost immediately after the end of the first film.

“I thought about aging everyone the way everyone does and then I thought, ‘No, that sucks,’” Bird shared with ComicBook.com during a recent visit to Pixar. “What it is, is one of the conceits of the original film is that I tried initially when I was first starting to work on the project long before Pixar or anything like that. I went to a comic book shop and thought, ‘I’ve got to pick up new power.’ And after about a half an hour in a comic book shop I realized every power has been done by somebody somewhere, even if it’s only self-published, 100 issues in Ohio. Everything has been done.”

He also added that the unpredictability and adaptability of babies is what motivated Jack-Jack’s abundance of powers.

“That’s what Jack-Jack was, he was seemingly the first normal one in the family and then at the end of Incredibles you find out that he’s the wild card, and that he’s sort of the Swiss army knife of powers,” Bird noted. “And that to me reminds me of the way babies can grasp languages really easily and adopt them easily.”

Check out the film’s full details below:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

Incredibles 2 lands in theaters on June 15th.

