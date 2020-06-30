Independence Day Fans Compare Viral Storm to Alien Invasion
2020 has been a year for the record books. We're not even half over and the calendar continues to throw one thing after another at us. As it turns out, the next thing up appears to be an alien invasion — not really, but close. A video of a terrifying shelf cloud went viral throughout the day Monday as Twitter users instantly compared it to the alien mothership in Independence Day.
The video was taken last week by New Mexico resident Christian J. Hernandez and not a week later, it's blown up online. Though no alien invasions were involved, shelf clouds can still be pretty serious phenomenon. According to the National Weather Service, they're often associated with squall lines or series of storms that produce funnel clouds or cloud rotations.
‘Stunning mothership’ cloud formation looming over city captured on video https://t.co/QxoqBoEDbr pic.twitter.com/nHBHImKl2Y— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 29, 2020
See what the internet is saying about the aliens below.
Far From Over
2020: I ain’t done yet. pic.twitter.com/7QA5ZAM0tx— Jorge Ro (@GeorgeRo712) June 29, 2020
Seeya Later
Praise Be to Cthulu
All hail our new overloads.— LlortinCd (@CdLlortin5) June 29, 2020
Mothership
😯”I’m pretty sure THAT is THE MOTHER SHIP(running thru house, hearts pounding , hyperventilating) “be right there,I’m grabbing my shoes “!They were supposed to give me a heads up👽Yass! Get me off this planet 🌎NOW B4 it’s to late” Bye Humans! #hatefoxneededlink 🛸🛸🛸👽🛸🛸🛸👽— Charisse ~🍃🌷🌿🍃🌷🌿 Floral Designer ~ (@FloralReese) June 29, 2020
Groundbreaking Documentary
Will Smith did a very important documentary about this called "Independence Day."— Jordan Gehrke (@Gehrke) June 29, 2020
They're Here
Here they come, @jbillinson— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 29, 2020
Who Woulda Thunk?!
And so close to Independence Day! Who'd have thunk-it?— Bill "I can't breathe!" Meyers (@bill_meyers_63) June 29, 2020
Independence Day and Independence Day: Resurgence are available wherever movies are sold.prev
