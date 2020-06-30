Independence Day Fans Compare Viral Storm to Alien Invasion

2020 has been a year for the record books. We're not even half over and the calendar continues to throw one thing after another at us. As it turns out, the next thing up appears to be an alien invasion — not really, but close. A video of a terrifying shelf cloud went viral throughout the day Monday as Twitter users instantly compared it to the alien mothership in Independence Day.

The video was taken last week by New Mexico resident Christian J. Hernandez and not a week later, it's blown up online. Though no alien invasions were involved, shelf clouds can still be pretty serious phenomenon. According to the National Weather Service, they're often associated with squall lines or series of storms that produce funnel clouds or cloud rotations.

