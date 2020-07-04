Independence Day Fans Remember Bill Pullman's Iconic Presidential Speech

In terms of iconic speeches from cinema, few stand out as much as Bill Pullman's rallying speech as President Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day. You know the one we're talking about — "We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight." 24 years later, the speech is still talked about every year. So much so, in fact, it's not uncommon for the movie or Pullman himself to become a trending topic on Twitter.

Coincidentally enough, Pullman's speech got a headstart this year after Donald Trump promoted a deepfake of the clip last month. Instead of Pullman's likeness, the businessman-turned-president's face is embossed on the actor's body. As it turns out, Pullman wasn't too thrilled with the President messing with his likeness.

"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year," Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter.

See what Independence Day fans are saying below.