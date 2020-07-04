Independence Day Fans Remember Bill Pullman's Iconic Presidential Speech
In terms of iconic speeches from cinema, few stand out as much as Bill Pullman's rallying speech as President Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day. You know the one we're talking about — "We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight." 24 years later, the speech is still talked about every year. So much so, in fact, it's not uncommon for the movie or Pullman himself to become a trending topic on Twitter.
Coincidentally enough, Pullman's speech got a headstart this year after Donald Trump promoted a deepfake of the clip last month. Instead of Pullman's likeness, the businessman-turned-president's face is embossed on the actor's body. As it turns out, Pullman wasn't too thrilled with the President messing with his likeness.
"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year," Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter.
See what Independence Day fans are saying below.
Speech to Humanity
23 years ago today Bill Pullman gave a speech to humanity pic.twitter.com/wSXX9PM1gs— Ahsoka fan (@TheBG_11) July 4, 2020
#Freedom
Freedom is only one generation away from extinction. Whether it's from tyrannical government, oligarchy, or an alien invasion from a 1990's movie starring Hornell native Bill Pullman, we have to resolve each day to not go quietly into the night, and not vanish without a fight! pic.twitter.com/QOtt1EMcEN— David Paul Pascoe (@DavidPaulPascoe) July 4, 2020
Thank You President Pullman
Hope everyone has a safe and happy 4th of July!!! Now take it away Bill Pullman!! pic.twitter.com/EuFPtvlysx— Patrick M. Murray (@CoachPatMurray) July 4, 2020
Sounds Like a Dope Reunion
Fireworks may be cancelled but I can always passionately re-enact the Bill Pullman speech from Independence Day over the deafening objections of this family reunion to which I was not invited.— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) July 4, 2020
Martina + Bill
Oh you’ve got a grill and some fireworks?
Get back to me when you have Independence Day by Martina McBride on repeat and President Bill Pullman is making a speech projected on the side of your house and you’ve drunkenly accosted ~ 3 sets of neighbors re: John Adams & July 2nd— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 4, 2020
Iconic
Favorite July 4 tradition: reciting Bill Pullman’s rah-rah speech in a group text with my high school buddies. pic.twitter.com/CFGXR7g33I— Brian Hardzinski (@brianhardzinski) July 4, 2020
Tears
If you don't tear up a little bit at the speech President Bill Pullman gives in Independence Day, are you even an American? pic.twitter.com/qEpFIhYKTS— The Brandalorian (@TwoSC00P5) July 4, 2020
My President
Bill Pullman will always be my PresidentJuly 4, 2020
Inspiration
Turning to Bill Pullman for some inspirational presidential words today. Cuz there won’t be any from any other presidential source today. pic.twitter.com/lR8dt0erjj— Bo Butler (@TheRealBoButler) July 4, 2020
Ultimate Celebration
Okay google, what time do you start watching Independence Day so it's July 4th exactly when Bill Pullman gives the speech?— psudonym (@psuedofolio) July 3, 2020
Independence Day is streaming on FuboTV and Sling. Otherwise, it's available for rent on virtually all digital movie platforms.prev
